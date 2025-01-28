ESPN Celebrates Black History Always on February 5 with Inaugural All-Black Staffed NBA Broadcast

Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson and Lisa Salters to Comprise Broadcast Team

Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Udonis Haslem and Kendrick Perkins Lead NBA Today and NBA Countdown Pregame Show on February 5

More than 40 Black Employees Contribute to ESPN’s NBA Coverage; ESPN Production Staff and Personnel to Have Roles Showcased on Air

ESPN and Andscape to Collaborate on Exclusive Content For a Variety of Platforms



ESPN’s ongoing celebration of Black History Always will feature the inaugural all-Black staffed NBA game broadcast on Wednesday, February 5, at 7 p.m. ET as the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN. ESPN’s coverage will be led by an all-Black staff in all key positions, including production, operations, transmission, social media, graphics, stats, commentators, and more.

In total, more than 40 Black employees will contribute to ESPN’s NBA coverage across game and studio platforms throughout the day, the majority of whom contribute to its basketball coverage year-round.

“I’m thrilled that this broadcast can inspire young people dreaming of a career in sports broadcasting while also bringing together so many talented industry professionals,” said Rodney Vaughn, ESPN Producer. “It feels like we are creating Black history in real time.”

Broadcast team

Veteran play-by-play voice Mark Jones will call the action with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Lisa Salters as they comprise the broadcast team, while the game’s broadcast will be produced by Rodney Vaughn and Paul Ervin.

ESPN NBA Studio

ESPN’s NBA studio programming on February 5 will also be led by an all-Black team as Malika Andrews hosts both NBA Today (3-4 p.m. ET) and NBA Countdown (6:30-7 p.m.) from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center. ESPN NBA commentators, including analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Udonis Haslem and Kendrick Perkins, will join Andrews for both shows on ESPN. The February 5 edition of NBA Countdown will be produced by Demetrius Harris and Terrell Bouza.

Andscape

In addition to ESPN’s studio and broadcast coverage of Black History Always, Andscape will feature several pieces on influential figures in the industry including an essay by Marc J. Spears on the broadcasting career of Mark Jones. Andscape will also produce a special video piece on “life in the control room” which will include footage shot of ESPN’s Charlotte production facility.

More production highlights:

Video essays by sports journalism legends Michael Wilbon and William Rhoden ;

and ; Video elements highlighting black sports television pioneers and historical figures both on and off camera;

Showcasing the crew’s preparation in both Atlanta and Bristol throughout the course of the game.

As part of ESPN’s continued commitment to furthering the development of Black leaders in the industry, ESPN will partner with Clark Atlanta University to give a behind-the-scenes look of ESPN’s mobile units on site to the students of the university’s Mass Media program ahead of the game.

All ESPN NBA games and studio programming is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].