ESPN Delivers 25.4 Million Viewers for Vikings-Rams Wild Card Finale; Audience Peaks at More than 30 Million Viewers Late in First Half

ESPN concluded the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend with the Vikings and Rams (January 13, 8:15 p.m. ET), drawing 25.4 million viewers across ABC , ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. With the Rams moments away from extending their lead to 24-3 at the half, the audience peaked at 30.1 million viewers (9:15-9:30 p.m.).

Throughout the entirety of the first half (8:15-9:45 p.m.), the Wild Card finale averaged 28.3 million viewers.

The Vikings and Rams played in Arizona, at the home of the Cardinals, due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

