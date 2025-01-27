ESPN Events Unveils Networks and Commentator Pairings for 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield

The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for its sixth year. The four-day invitational – Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 13-16 – will showcase 16 teams, including six in the preseason top-25.

All 40 games will be presented across ESPN platforms, including 19 televised contests. Games will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with the final two games of the invitational slated for ESPN. All games throughout the four-day invitational can also be found on ESPN+ and the entirety of Thursday’s action will stream on Disney+.

Three teams in this year’s field – Alabama, Oklahoma State and UCLA – advanced to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City last spring, while 14 teams earned a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

For the sixth straight year, ESPN will deploy an all-star commentator roster to call the non-stop action:

Field 8: Two crews will split calling the action for Field 8 – Sprouts Field at Eddie C. Moore Sports Complex. The Women’s College World Series finals trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza will reunite in the booth to kickstart the 2025 season. The voice of softball, Mowins, will call play-by-play with Smith and Mendoza serving as analysts. Mendoza is a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, while Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State.

The additional Field 8 crew consists of Tiffany Greene managing play-by-play duties. She teams up with three-time All-American, SEC Player of the Year (2014) and Tennessee alumnus Madison Shipman.

Field 9: Matt Schumacker will handle play-by-play alongside Amanda Scarborough, the two-time All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Mike Couzens will announce the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and 1996 National Player of the Year Jenny Dalton-Hill.

Field 3: Play-by-play commentator Mark Neely will join 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Danielle Lawrie for the call. At Washington, Lawrie was a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion.

Due to a change in scheduling, there have been field changes to the two Sunday primetime games at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield. The 6 p.m. Alabama vs. Oklahoma State game will now be on Field 8, while the 8 p.m. matchup between FSU and UCF will move to Field 9. All tickets previously purchased for those games will be honored with the field change.

For full tournament details, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Matchups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Field Network Thu, Feb 13 10 a.m. No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 15 Missouri

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN2

ESPN+

Disney+ 11 a.m. Wichita State vs. Kentucky

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 SECN

ESPN+

Disney+ 1 p.m. Clemson vs. No. 15 Missouri

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN2

ESPN+

Disney+ 2 p.m. Kentucky vs. Virginia

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ACCN

ESPN+

Disney+ 4 p.m. Clemson vs. Auburn

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPN2

ESPN+

Disney+ 5 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Wichita State

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN+

Disney+ Fri, Feb 14 10 a.m. Virginia vs. Auburn

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN2

ESPN+ 11 a.m. UCF vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ESPN+ Noon SDSU vs. No. 11 Alabama

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 SECN

ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Charlotte vs. Liberty

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Kentucky vs. Clemson

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN2

ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio State vs. No. 12 Florida State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ACCN

ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 UCLA

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN2

ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UCF vs. Auburn

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. No. 11 Alabama vs. Liberty

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Wichita State vs. SDSU

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. Kentucky

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. No. 15 Missouri vs. Ohio State

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte vs. No. 6 UCLA

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPN+ Sat, Feb 15 9 a.m. UCF vs. Clemson

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ACCN

ESPN+ 10 a.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN2

ESPN+ 10 a.m. Ohio State vs. No. 11 Alabama

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Liberty vs. No. 15 Missouri

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 SECN

ESPN+ Noon Kentucky vs. No. 6 UCLA

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Auburn vs. Charlotte

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Virginia

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. SDSU vs. No. 15 Missouri

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Wichita State vs. Liberty

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Alabama

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPNU

ESPN+ 4 p.m. Auburn vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill 1 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. SDSU vs. Virginia

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wichita State vs. No. 12 Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPN+ Sun, Feb 16 9 a.m. Charlotte vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 SECN

ESPN+ 10 a.m. No. 6 UCLA vs. Virginia

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ACCN

ESPN+ 10 a.m. Ohio State vs. Clemson

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPNU

ESPN+ Noon Liberty vs. Auburn

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie 3 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Charlotte vs. SDSU

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCF

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman 8 ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza 8 ESPN

ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 12 Florida State vs. UCF

Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough 9 ESPN

ESPN+

