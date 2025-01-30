ESPN Heads to Super Bowl LIX, Brings Studio Lineup to New Orleans and Continues Traditional Pre- and Post- Game Shows from Sideline of America’s Biggest Game; ESPN’s Many Platforms Provide Comprehensive Coverage of Chiefs and Eagles

Super Bowl Sunday: Jason Kelce Joins Postseason NFL Countdown for Extended Four-Hour Edition; NFL Primetime with Chris Berman Follows Lombardi Presentation

Get Up , First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter Originate from Fulton Street Square; The Pat McAfee Show Returns to the NFL Media Center

Constant Content from ESPN Digital, ESPN Deportes, Andscape, ESPN Audio, ESPN International and More

ESPN Presents Super Bowl LIX to More than 140 Million Homes Globally

ESPN is headed to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, with many of the network’s shows originating from the Crescent City leading up to, and on, Super Bowl Sunday. ESPN hosts, analysts, insiders, reporters, writers and more, will blanket NOLA for coverage populating ESPN’s many platforms 24-hours-a-day leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles contest. ESPN’s onsite presence at America’s biggest game is one of the company’s longest standing traditions.

ESPN’s New Orleans-based coverage begins with the arrival of the AFC Champion Chiefs and the NFC Champion Eagles and will accelerate Thursday, Feb. 6, as Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter each originate from Fulton Street Square, in downtown New Orleans, for two straight days. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, The Pat McAfee Show begins its three-day Super Bowl residency, originating from the Super Bowl Media Center. Additional shows, including NFL Matchup and ESPN BET Live, will originate or have a presence in New Orleans.

ESPN’s traditional Super Bowl Sunday programming will surround Super Bowl LIX as Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) and NFL Primetime (approx. 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.) will be inside the Caesars Superdome before and following the game.

Chris Berman, host of NFL Primetime, will be onsite for his 43rd Super Bowl, while Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce, analyst on Postseason NFL Countdown, works his first.

Monday, as the teams touch down in New Orleans, ESPN will begin a week of reports from both team’s hotels and practice facilities with NFL reporters Jeff Darlington (Chiefs) and Sal Paolantonio (Eagles) each embedded with the Super Bowl participants.

ESPN Digital, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN Audio and Andscape are among ESPN’s platforms which will super serve fans with analysis, news, interviews and predictions at all hours of Super Bowl Week. More on those and other platform’s plans can be found below.

ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LIX via ESPN platforms to more than 140 million homes and 129+ countries/territories globally. Among those areas: Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Netherlands and via affiliated partners TSN/RDS in Canada and D+HOTSTAR in India.

Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN

Mike Greenberg Hosts His First Super Bowl Sunday Show; Joined by Bruschi, Kelce, Ryan, Smith, Schefter, Dolan and More

ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown extends to four hours for its season finale, airing during its traditional Super Bowl Sunday late morning/early afternoon window. In addition to Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl analyst debut, broadcasting Hall of Famer Mike Greenberg will conclude his first season as host of Countdown with the Super Bowl edition.

Analysts Tedy Bruschi (3x Super Bowl Champion), Rex Ryan (Super Bowl Champion) and Alex Smith (3x Pro Bowler with Chiefs and former NFL Draft first overall pick) will round out the main set. Kelce, who also joined the Postseason NFL Countdown on Championship Sunday, will be a fixture throughout the four hours. Postseason Countdown analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has been on a medical leave since December.



Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will be stationed inside the Superdome while Darlington (Chiefs) and Paolantonio (Eagles) will remain with the Super Bowl teams. Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan will also join the show in the stadium.

Further details on the specific elements and features of the show will be announced during Super Bowl Week.

NFL Primetime Follows Super Bowl LIX on ESPN and ESPN+

With the confetti falling and a champion crowned, Berman, Booger McFarland and Smith will be on NFL Primetime (approximately 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+) live from the Superdome field recapping the game and welcoming players and coaches from the winning team on-set.

Morning SportsCenter & SportsCenter with SVP Bookend Day on ESPN

ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday begins at 7 a.m. with a three-hour Bristol-based edition of SportsCenter, with reports from New Orleans leading into Postseason NFL Countdown. Postgame, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approximately 11:30 p.m., ESPN) will provide further extensive coverage following NFL Primetime. Louis Riddick and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark will join from inside the Superdome while Tim Hasselbeck will be in studio with Van Pelt in Washington D.C.

NFL Matchup Available Throughout Super Bowl Weekend

The final NFL Matchup of the season, previewing Super Bowl LIX, will be available throughout Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN+, following its taping in New Orleans. The 30-minute show, hosted by Paolantonio, will also air Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., both on ESPN2.

ESPN Writers in the Press Box; Chiefs Beat Reporter Adam Teicher to Conclude Decorated Career

ESPN will cover the Chiefs-Eagles matchup from a variety of angles with an array of writers at the game:

NFL Nation reporters Tim McManus (Eagles) and Adam Teicher (Chiefs) Super Bowl LIX will be the final game for Teicher, who is retiring after 32 years covering the Chiefs, including 12 seasons for NFL Nation

Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano

National writer Kalyn Kahler

Senior writers Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham

Andscape senior NFL writer Jason Reid and columnist and writer-at-large Bill Rhoden.

Andscape senior writers David Dennis Jr. and Justin Tinsley

Global Presentations: ESPN Broadcasters for Super Bowl LIX

The following broadcast teams will call the game to a potential audience of more than 140 million homes around the world.

ESPN Australia and New Zealand: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Russell Yurk

ESPN Brazil: Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti

Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti ESPN Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe

ESPN’s Super Bowl Week Shows in New Orleans

ESPN’s Fulton Street Square set will house nearly all ESPN shows on Thursday and Friday. A rundown of each show:

Get Up (8-10 a.m. ET): Greenberg is joined by multiple commentators, including Graziano, Orlovsky, Riddick, Super Bowl Champion Jeff Saturday, Schefter and more.

First Take (10 a.m.-noon): Featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith, Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe and host Molly Qerim, welcome a full lineup of special guests. ESPN analysts will also join the show.

The Pat McAfee Show (Noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, Noon-3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN on YouTube): Hosted by McAfee, who will be joined by Super Bowl Champion A.J. Hawk, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler and Evan Fox. The show will welcome guests throughout the week and will originate from the NFL Media Center beginning Wednesday.

NFL Live (4-5 p.m.): Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears all join Laura Rutledge each day. Guests are expected to join the show.

SportsCenter (multiple editions): Kevin Negandhi, a Philadelphia native, will anchor segments for the 6 p.m. edition and Steve Levy will host nightly segments for additional editions, both from Fulton Street Square. Analysts will join both hosts.

ESPN BET Live (6-7 p.m., ESPN2): Sports betting analysts Dolan, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum will be in New Orleans on Friday. The trio returns for a Super Bowl Sunday edition at 11 a.m., also on ESPN2.

Darlington and Paolantonio will join multiple shows, providing consistent updates on the AFC and NFC Champions.

ESPN Radio Live From the Airstream Studio at the Media Center; ESPN Podcasts from New Orleans

ESPN Radio will have a significant presence inside the NFL Media Center, beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET. The national morning show, Unsportsmanlike (6 a.m.-10 a.m.), Q Myers & Hembo (10 a.m.-Noon.) and Joe Fortenbaugh & Harry Douglas (Noon-3 p.m.) are live for three consecutive days. An assortment of Hall of Fame, All Pro and fan favorites will join shows leading up to the big game.

Hosts Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, Michelle Smallmon, Q Myers and Paul Hembekides will all be on location for the morning, with Fortenbaugh & Harry Douglas on the mid-day show from the signature ESPN Radio Airstream Studio.

Heading into Chiefs-Eagles, Mina Kimes, Bill Barnwell, Domonique Foxworth, Marcus Spears and others will all be releasing episodes of their respective podcasts, recapping the road to the title game and previewing the matchup.

On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN Radio will have Playoff Preview with the Pros (5 p.m.). Earlier in the day, the radio lineup begins with Best Week Ever (7 a.m.) and Sunday Morning with Matt & Myron (10 a.m.).

More Highlights:

ESPN Deportes: Kary Correa, Sebastian M. Christensen, Sergio Dipp, Rebeca Landa, Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Cristina Alexander, Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna, and John Sutcliffe will be in New Orleans assisting with the Spanish-language NFL Live, Ahora o Nunca and additional Super Bowl LIX news across the network.

Kary Correa, Sebastian M. Christensen, Sergio Dipp, Rebeca Landa, Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Cristina Alexander, Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna, and John Sutcliffe will be in New Orleans assisting with the Spanish-language NFL Live, Ahora o Nunca and additional Super Bowl LIX news across the network. ESPN+: Throughout Super Bowl Week, multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Point and previous editions of NFL Matchup

Throughout Super Bowl Week, multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Point and previous editions of NFL Matchup ESPN Social: ESPN’s social channels will have a variety of approaches throughout the week, including Omar Raja from Radio Row creating content with various celebrities and personalities.

ESPN Digital Dives into the Multitude of Storylines Surrounding the Chiefs-Eagles

ESPN.com, ESPN+ and Andscape will delve into multiple storylines:

A mega Super Bowl LIX preview on ESPN+ (Bill Barnwell)

Predicting the Super Bowl box score on ESPN+ (Ben Solak)

The Chiefs are walking the line of three-peat but not mortgaging their shot at the next few years of Super Bowls (Adam Teicher)

Jalen Hurts’ big moment: After falling short in his first Super Bowl, it’s time for Hurts to prove he can win the ultimate prize (Tim McManus)

How a data and finance front office hires, like the Eagles EVP Howie Roseman, have changed the NFL – (Seth Wickersham)

Super Bowl cheat sheet: Everything you need to know, from score picks to “X factors”

Predictions from a plethora of experts

On Andscape

Award-winning journalists Jason Reid and William C. “Bill” Rhoden helm daily reporting, stories, and columns from New Orleans

Black quarterback pioneers reflect on Patrick Mahomes’ legacy

The evolution of Jalen Hurts as seen by his longtime personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery

Defensive lineman Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dynasty

The player-driven discussion at the NFL Social Justice Town Hall ahead of the Super Bowl

The Culture – Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance

Tiering of Black quarterbacks in the NFL II, and more.

-30-

