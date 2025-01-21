ESPN Launches “The Talk” Campaign to Promote Responsible Sports Betting

ESPN is reinforcing its commitment to educating and protecting its audience as sports betting becomes more mainstream with the launch of “The Talk,” a new campaign aimed at promoting responsible gaming practices.

The campaign features two creative spots — one starring SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan labeled “Wedding Day,” and the other, starring SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski. Using humor and inspired by the classic “heart-to-heart” conversations families often have, “The Talk” engages viewers to deliver its message about what it means to play smart.

“At ESPN, we believe it’s our responsibility to help sports fans understand the risks of sports betting and learn what smart betting looks like,” said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “When ESPN decided to license its name to a sportsbook, responsible gaming was at the forefront of the discussion. The ESPN BET sportsbook, operated by PENN Entertainment, offers comprehensive responsible gaming resources that encompasses a wide range of protections and tools. However, ESPN’s commitment to responsible gaming extends even further. Because we feature content and advertising on betting, we believe we have a responsibility to help sports fans understand how to bet responsibly. We’re proud to work with industry leaders to find new and different ways to reach these audiences.”

The campaign will include the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline and direct viewers to a dedicated landing page, ESPN.com/smartplay, offering additional tools and resources to help fans understand what smart betting looks like and to help them have meaningful conversations about responsible betting.

“‘The Talk” blends education, humor and actionable resources to capture attention and emphasize the importance of responsible gaming,” Martinez said. “This campaign encourages fans to reflect on their betting habits and discuss smart practices with family and friends. We want to normalize these conversations and ensure fans understand why responsible betting matters.”

Duncan’s spot airs on Jan. 21 across ESPN platforms, debuting during TGL at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Striewski’s spot is set to air later in 2025. This is an overarching ESPN campaign, not specific to ESPN BET.

“ESPN is taking an important approach to responsible gambling messaging, supported by behavioral science research,” said Brett Abarbanel, Ph.D., Executive Director, International Gaming Institute at UNLV. “Rather than just focusing on the negative, these spots accentuate the positive by encouraging healthy habits: being a better bettor is not just about knowing when to take risks, it’s also about knowing when not to.”

ESPN’s Responsible Gaming Vision

“The Talk” builds on several initiatives designed to support ESPN’s commitment to responsible sports betting practices:

UNLV Collaboration: Partnering with UNLV’s International Gaming Institute to advance responsible betting practices through education and research. This collaboration includes four competitive research fellowships for UNLV students and faculty studying responsible gambling in sports media.

ESPN Policies & Guidelines: Implementing responsible marketing policies and to safeguard fans and restrict advertising to underage audiences, including comprehensive guidelines for colleges, even in states where ESPN BET is not operational.

Interactive Guide to Betting: ESPN.com’s interactive “Beginner’s Guide to Betting” on ESPN.com walks readers through scenarios, terminology, and basic principles to help them understand how betting works.

For more information about ESPN’s responsible gaming initiatives, visit ESPN.com/smartplay.