ESPN Presents Nearly 250 Women’s College Basketball Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 8-13

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan35 minutes ago

  • ESPN platforms to showcase six top-25 bouts   
  • Sunday’s ESPN doubleheader features No. 5 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina (1 p.m. ET) and No. 21 NC State at Stanford (3 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues with a stacked week showcasing nearly 250 conference matchups across ESPN platforms from Jan. 8-13. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 8-13, including 10 of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 8-13):

Thursday Slate – Thursday night features numerous marquee matchups, including four top-25 matchups:

  • 6 LSU vs. No. 16 Tennessee – 6:30 p.m. | SECN+
  • 14 Duke vs. No. 19 North Carolina – 7 p.m. | ACCN
  • 18 Alabama vs. No. 5 Texas – 8 p.m. | SECN+
  • 21 NC State vs. No. 24 Cal – 10 p.m. | ACCNX

Thursday’s action also showcases the No. 2 team in the nation as Texas A&M heads to Columbia, S.C. to take on the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The matchup tips at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 with Courtney Lyle and Christy Thomaskutty on the call.

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 12 features 27 women’s games across ESPN platforms, including 10 on linear networks. The headliner of the day comes at 1 p.m. on ESPN as the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns head to Columbia, S.C., to face the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The duo of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo are all on the call for the top-5 matchup. Directly following the Longhorns-Gamecocks on ESPN is an ACC battle between No. 21 NC State and Stanford, with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli calling the action.

  • Seven other ranked teams make appearances across ESPN platforms on Sunday: No. 10 Oklahoma (5 p.m., ESPN2), No. 13 Georgia Tech (4 p.m., ACCN), No. 14 Duke (1 p.m., ACCN), No. 15 Kentucky (3 p.m., SECN), No. 16 Tennessee (1 p.m., SECN), No. 19 North Carolina (2 p.m., ACCN), No. 24 California (5 p.m., ACCNX).

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ has a plethora of women’s college basketball games between Jan. 8-13, tipping off with a showcase Wednesday night as the 12th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats take on the 22nd-ranked Utah Utes at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN+ is also set to feature No. 11 TCU and No. 17 West Virginia.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 8-13)
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Jan 9 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 2 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Christy Thomaskutty  		 ESPN2
  5 p.m. No. 15 Kentucky at Florida
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. No. 14 Duke at No. 19 North Carolina
Pam Ward, Stephanie White 		 ACC Network
Sun, Jan 12 Noon No. 14 Duke at Virginia
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich 		 ACC Network
  1 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo 		 ESPN
  1 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at Arkansas
Brenda VanLengen, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. Boston College at No. 19 North Carolina
Pam Ward, Stephanie White 		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. No. 21 NC State at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli 		 ESPN
  3 p.m. Richmond at Davidson
Tiffany Greene, Bria Goss		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Auburn at No. 15 Kentucky
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings 		 SEC Network
  4 p.m. No. 13 Georgia Tech at Louisville
Angel Gray, Helen Williams 		 ACC Network
  5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 10 Oklahoma
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty 		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. Miami at Syracuse
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		 ACC Network
Mon, Jan 13 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 6 LSU
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck 		 SEC Network

 

