ESPN Presents Nearly 250 Women’s College Basketball Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 8-13

ESPN platforms to showcase six top-25 bouts

Sunday’s ESPN doubleheader features No. 5 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina (1 p.m. ET) and No. 21 NC State at Stanford (3 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues with a stacked week showcasing nearly 250 conference matchups across ESPN platforms from Jan. 8-13. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 8-13, including 10 of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 8-13):

Thursday Slate – Thursday night features numerous marquee matchups, including four top-25 matchups:

6 LSU vs. No. 16 Tennessee – 6:30 p.m. | SECN+

14 Duke vs. No. 19 North Carolina – 7 p.m. | ACCN

18 Alabama vs. No. 5 Texas – 8 p.m. | SECN+

21 NC State vs. No. 24 Cal – 10 p.m. | ACCNX

Thursday’s action also showcases the No. 2 team in the nation as Texas A&M heads to Columbia, S.C. to take on the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The matchup tips at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 with Courtney Lyle and Christy Thomaskutty on the call.

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 12 features 27 women’s games across ESPN platforms, including 10 on linear networks. The headliner of the day comes at 1 p.m. on ESPN as the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns head to Columbia, S.C., to face the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The duo of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo are all on the call for the top-5 matchup. Directly following the Longhorns-Gamecocks on ESPN is an ACC battle between No. 21 NC State and Stanford, with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli calling the action.

Seven other ranked teams make appearances across ESPN platforms on Sunday: No. 10 Oklahoma (5 p.m., ESPN2), No. 13 Georgia Tech (4 p.m., ACCN), No. 14 Duke (1 p.m., ACCN), No. 15 Kentucky (3 p.m., SECN), No. 16 Tennessee (1 p.m., SECN), No. 19 North Carolina (2 p.m., ACCN), No. 24 California (5 p.m., ACCNX).

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ has a plethora of women’s college basketball games between Jan. 8-13, tipping off with a showcase Wednesday night as the 12th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats take on the 22nd-ranked Utah Utes at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN+ is also set to feature No. 11 TCU and No. 17 West Virginia.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 8-13)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule