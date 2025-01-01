ESPN PROGRAMMING UPDATE: JAN 1-2, 2025

Due to the recent tragedy in New Orleans and the postponement of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, ESPN programming has been impacted for both Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 1-2, 2025.

Please find below details regarding ESPN’s presentations of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game, as well as post-game studio coverage following the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. A full programming grid can also be found below.