ESPN PROGRAMMING UPDATE: JAN 1-2, 2025
Due to the recent tragedy in New Orleans and the postponement of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, ESPN programming has been impacted for both Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 1-2, 2025.
Please find below details regarding ESPN’s presentations of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game, as well as post-game studio coverage following the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. A full programming grid can also be found below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Wed, Jan 1
|9:30 p.m.
|SportsCenter with SVP
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|SportsCenter LA
|ESPN
|Thu, Jan 2
|4 p.m.
|Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN/ESPNU/ESPNEWS/
ESPN Deportes/
ESPN Radio/ESPN App
|4 p.m.
|Under Armour All-America Game
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|MCBB: Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|MCBB: Radford at High Point
Sam Gore, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|WCBB: South Carolina at Missouri
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes