ESPN PROGRAMMING UPDATE: JAN 1-2, 2025

College Football

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 14 minutes ago

Due to the recent tragedy in New Orleans and the postponement of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, ESPN programming has been impacted for both Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 1-2, 2025.

Please find below details regarding ESPN’s presentations of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game, as well as post-game studio coverage following the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. A full programming grid can also be found below.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Wed, Jan 1 9:30 p.m. SportsCenter with SVP ESPN
  11 p.m. SportsCenter LA ESPN
Thu, Jan 2  4 p.m. Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 ESPN/ESPNU/ESPNEWS/
ESPN Deportes/
ESPN Radio/ESPN App
  4 p.m. Under Armour All-America Game  ESPN2
  4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network
  7 p.m. MCBB: Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. MCBB: Radford at High Point
Sam Gore, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. WCBB: South Carolina at Missouri
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes

 

