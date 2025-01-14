ESPN Radio Unveils New National Lineup Featuring the Debut of ‘Clinton & Friends’ and ‘Joe & Q’

ESPN has announced its new, national lineup on ESPN Radio from 6 a.m.-1 a.m. ET, set to debut on Monday, February 10, bringing fresh voices and dynamic programming to listeners nationwide.

Clinton Yates will host Clinton & Friends, airing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. Yates, alongside a rotating group of regular guests, will provide unique insights and perspectives on the top stories of the day, blending breaking news, and audience interaction. Yates brings an established radio presence from his days on ESPN LA 710, the ESPN Radio Network as well as a variety of other ESPN projects.

Following Clinton & Friends, ESPN Radio will debut Joe & Q from 12 to 3 p.m. ET. The show pairs Joe Fortenbaugh, one of the foremost experts in sports wagering, with Q Myers, a Vegas-based host who has been captivating audiences as the host of GameNight for the past 18 months. Together, Joe and Q will bring their distinct personalities, engaging guests, and fan interactions to create an entertaining and informative midday destination.

“With the additions of Clinton & Friends and Joe & Q, ESPN Radio continues to deliver compelling personalities and insightful conversation that resonate with sports fans nationwide,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “We’re excited to expand our talent roster and provide a dynamic listening experience for our audience.”

These additions will join the established hit shows Unsportsmanlike, Freddie & Harry, Amber & Ian and GameNight to complete ESPN Radio’s weekday lineup. Given Mike Greenberg’s expanded role across ESPN platforms, including ‘Get Up’ and ‘NFL Sunday Countdown’ he will no longer host ‘Greeny’. However, he will remain part of ESPN Audio with hosting the First Draft podcast alongside Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates.

Unsportsmanlike, ESPN Radio’s marquee morning show will air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, as it continues to be a fan favorite with its blend of sharp sports analysis and entertaining debate. The show, hosted by Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon, keeps listeners engaged with thought-provoking conversations and sports news every morning.

Freddie and Harry, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, delivers an entertaining afternoon drive show featuring Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas. Their chemistry and deep sports knowledge create a perfect mix of analysis, humor, and listener interaction.

Amber & Ian, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, features Amber Wilson, a practicing attorney and ESPN radio host since 2019, and Ian Fitzsimmons, a seasoned ESPN analyst and sideline reporter. Amber and Ian will continue to lead ESPN Radio’s evening programming, blending their diverse expertise and perspectives to engage listeners.

GameNight airs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET and delivers the most impactful post-game show in sports talk radio. The show features a dynamic rotation of hosts, including but not limited to Emmett Golden, Victoria Arlen, Courtney Cronin, Myron Medcalf, Aaron Goldhammer, and Gabe Neitzel. Each night, the team drives the conversations around the biggest stories in sports.

ESPN Radio Weekday Lineup (as of Feb. 10)

Time (ET) Show/Hosts 6-10 a.m. Unsportsmanlike

Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Clinton & Friends

Clinton Yates 12-3 p.m. Joe & Q

Joe Fortenbaugh and ‘Q’ Myers 3-7 p.m. Freddie and Harry

Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas 7-10 p.m. Amber & Ian

Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. GameNight 1-6 a.m. SportsCenter AllNight

About ESPN Radio



ESPN Audio is comprised of ESPN Radio – the nation’s largest sports radio network and home of more than one-half of all sports listenership – ESPNRadio.com and ESPN Podcasts. ESPN Radio, which launched January 1, 1992, provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually, nearly 1 in 4 of the people in the US listen to ESPN Audio weekly across all platforms, reaching more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations – including more than 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN Radio national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

