ESPN Releases Official Trailer and Key Art for “The Buddy Way” Debuting January 29 at 5pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN has released the official trailer and key art for “The Buddy Way” – a feature-length documentary on the historic life and career of Coach Eugene F. “Buddy” Teevens III. Directed by Rory Karpf, executive produced by Peyton Manning, and produced by Omaha Productions, the documentary will premiere on January 29 at 5pm ET on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on ESPN+ following its linear debut.

“The Buddy Way” explores Teevens’ inspiring journey, starting from his early years in Pembroke, MA, and spanning his four-decade-long coaching career. The documentary highlights his championship successes as a multi-sport athlete, his pivotal role at the Manning Passing Academy, and the groundbreaking innovations he made on and off the field that still make him a hero to so many.

“We are honored to share Buddy’s story and preserve his legacy,” said Executive Producer Peyton Manning. “Buddy’s motto as a coach and leader was ‘adjust and improvise.’ But it was more than a motto; Buddy was a true football innovator. He hired female coaches in the college ranks before anybody else, and he emphasized smarter and safer tackling long before the practice was adopted across the sport. Buddy was a terrific coach, but the legacy Buddy leaves behind extends well beyond his success on the field.”

“Buddy Teevens lived a full life,” said Executive Producer Murry Bowden. “He had a major impact on the game of football and the game of life. Documenting this will provide future generations insight into an extraordinary husband, father, coach and visionary. (My wife) Polly and I are delighted to have provided the resources to capture his life on film. We hope this documentary provides inspiration to all who dream big and work hard to leave this earth a better place for future generations.”

Through a blend of never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with Teevens’ family and football legends, the documentary captures the profound influence he had on the sport. It also features powerful moments from two significant 2024 events: a celebration of life held at Dartmouth in May and the October renaming of the stadium in honor of his lasting legacy with Dartmouth’s football program. These heartfelt scenes provide a deeply personal and compelling portrait of Teevens—both as a man and a coach—emphasizing his resilience, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to lifting those around him.

