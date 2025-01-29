ESPN Set to Feature Nearly 250 Women’s College Basketball Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 29-Feb. 4

ESPN platforms to feature six top-25 matchups this week

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues this week, highlighting nearly 250 matchups across ESPN platforms from Jan. 29 – Feb. 4. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 19 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, including nine of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 29-Feb. 4):

Huge Matchups Heading to ESPN and ESPN2:

The action tips off Thursday on ESPN with a Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and No. 11 Kansas State at 8:30 p.m., with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty calling the game.

A top 15 matchup heads for ESPN2’s airways on Thursday evening as the 13th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners face the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers. The game tips at 7 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action. Ahead of Thursday’s Oklahoma at LSU, Christine Williamson will be in Baton Rouge, hosting the 2 p.m. SportsCenter on ESPN. Throughout the hour, Williamson will interview two of LSU’s stars that have led the team to a 21-1 record this season – Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow – as well as LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The momentum continues on ESPN2 on Sunday as the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Louisville Cardinals at noon. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe are set for the call as Notre Dame looks to hold onto its top spot in league standings.

Closing out the week on ESPN2 is another top 20 matchup, this one between two leaders in the battle for the ACC. No. 10 Duke travels down the road to No. 17 NC State for a 7 p.m. tip, with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli bringing fans the action.

ESPNU Action:

ESPNU is home to three top women’s basketball matchups this week beginning Friday with an Ivy League battle between Columbia and Harvard (7 p.m.). Pam Ward and Helen Williams are on the call between the Lions and the Crimson as the top two teams in the conference battle for the coveted No. 1 seed.

The action continues Saturday with a top 25 bout between No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 21 West Virginia at noon. Brenda VanLengen and Brooke Weisbrod will call the game from Morgantown, W.V..

ESPNU’s slate this week concludes with Texas Tech at Colorado (Sunday, 4 p.m.), with Alex Loeb and Williams on the call.

Play4Kay:

#Play4Kay Week begins Sunday, Feb. 2 with five top matchups across the country honoring the late NC State Wolfpack legendary head coach, Kay Yow. This week’s matchups include:

Sunday – Virginia at Syracuse (noon, ACC Network)

Sunday –No. 3 Notre Dame at Louisville (noon, ESPN2)

Sunday – No. 20 Georgia Tech at Miami (2 p.m., ACC Network)

Sunday – Wake Forest at No. 25 Florida State (6 p.m., ACC Network)

Monday – No. 10 Duke at No. 17 NC State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Jersey Retirements

Ahead of Sunday’s Auburn at No. 2 South Carolina matchup, Gamecock superstar and Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson will see her name in the rafters as her jersey is retired. She finished her time at South Carolina as the Honda Award Winner and the Naismith College Player of the Year among her numerous other accolades. SEC Network will highlight the jersey retirement during the game.

Also on Sunday, Caitlin Clark’s jersey will be retired when Iowa faces fourth-ranked USC at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony of the Indiana Fever phenom will be highligted via ESPN’s studio coverage.

ACC Network:

ACC Network showcases five linear matchups this week, including two appearances by No. 25 Florida State. Action tips off Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. between the Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles with Ward and Stephanie White on the call. The network also features an appearance from No. 20 Georgia Tech, who takes on Miami on Sunday at 2 p.m.

SEC Network:

SEC Network is home to seven linear matchups from Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, with multiple ranked teams making appearances: No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 22 Alabama. The network features two top 25 games during the week, beginning with No. 22 Alabama at No. 12 Kentucky with Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings on the call (7 p.m.). The action rolls on Sunday with Lyle and Peck calling the matchup between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 13 Oklahoma (4 p.m.).

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+:

ESPN+ has a plethora of strong matchups this week, beginning with Saturday’s top 25 bout between No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 21 West Virginia, airing on ESPNU, will simulcast on ESPN+ (Noon). The platform is also set to showcase No. 11 Kansas State twice during the week, including a simulcast of Thursday’s ESPN matchup against Iowa State (8:30 p.m.)

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule