ESPN Teams Up with Pharrell Williams to Launch New Campaign for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop is the pinnacle of basketball every week where the drama and excitement of the NBA comes alive across ABC and ESPN, and today, ESPN brings to life a new Primetime campaign with GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Philanthropist and Louis Vuitton menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams that will launch during ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Paris Game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.

Using a double exposure technique to uniquely showcase NBA action and marquee storylines, the campaign places Pharrell at the center of a visually stunning environment, tapping into his charisma and style to amplify the excitement around the premiere games on the NBA calendar during the last two months of the regular season. Drawing conceptual inspiration from his Piece by Piece track, the campaign infuses the idea that the visual layers in the double exposures represent the ‘pieces’ that build both a great team and an unforgettable Primetime matchup. Additional tracks included throughout the campaign run also include N.E.R.D’s Rock Star and Clipse’s Grindin’.

“We wanted this campaign to tell a story that extends beyond basketball,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Sports Marketing at ESPN. “The NBA has always been a global entertainment powerhouse, and this campaign celebrates that by fusing the energy of the game with music, style, and artistry. Pharrell is a visionary, and his collaboration has helped us craft a narrative that transcends the court, bringing a fresh and dynamic experience for fans to experience NBA Saturday Primetime.”

The campaign, running through March 16, will air throughout NBA Rivals week matchups and air each week during NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop presentations.

