ESPN to Present the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Showcasing the NFL’s Biggest Stars

Pro Bowl Skills Show on Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 vs. 7 Flag Football Competition and More Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 2

Jason Kelce Joins Flag Football Broadcast for First Time; Van Pelt, Orlovsky, Spears, Clark, Rutledge, Beisner-Buck Return

Actor Terry Crews Joins NFL Live Team for Pro Bowl Skills Primetime Event

Postseason NFL Countdown Leads into Flag Game, NFL Live Originates from Orlando on Thursday & Friday

ESPN is set to present the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, a two-day showcase featuring the NFL’s biggest stars, playmakers and personalities in both skill competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game. The Pro Bowl Skills Show begins the Games from Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, January 30, in primetime (7-8:30 p.m. ET), with the remaining events, including the four-quarter flag football game airing on Sunday, February 2 in the afternoon (3-6 p.m.). Sunday’s events will air across ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN+ with Thursday’s event airing on ESPN and ESPN+. A Spanish-language edition of both day’s events will be available on ESPN Deportes. All coverage will also be available on NFL+ and NFL digital platforms.

ESPN will amplify the NFL premier showcase with many of its top NFL commentators, including Jason Kelce entering the broadcast booth for the flag football game for the first time. The seven-time Pro Bowler joins Dan Orlovsky and Scott Van Pelt in the booth, who return to the event after teaming up for the game in 2024. Ryan Clark, who played in the Pro Bowl, Marcus Spears, Michelle Beisner-Buck and Laura Rutledge will all be part of Sunday’s coverage.

Adding to the game rosters, 14-time Pro Bowler Peyton Manning and four-time Pro Bowler Eli Manning, will serve as coaches for the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

For the Pro Bowl Skills Show, Rutledge, Clark, Orlovsky, Spears, will commentate the first six skills competitions, joined by actor and television host Terry Crews, live from Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. Throughout the show, Crews will speak with the Manning brothers on their approach and strategy for the skills competitions taking place Thursday night. The same commentators, with Mina Kimes, will be onsite earlier Thursday afternoon and then again on Friday for NFL Live in their traditional timeslot (4-5 p.m. ET).

Throughout the Pro Bowl Games, Rebeca Landa, Sebastian M. Christensen and John Sutcliffe will anchor the coverage for ESPN Deportes.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games is the third year of the reimagined Pro Bowl Games, which is highlighted by the NFL players participating in the flag football game on Sunday.

Five-Hours of Coverage Sunday to Celebrate the NFL’s Top Talent

ESPN’s Sunday coverage from the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium, highlighted by the flag football game and the four remaining skills competition (EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Challenge, Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race and Tug-of-War), will consist of the following:

Each quarterback and Peyton and Eli Manning mic’d up, taking fans inside huddles, onto the sideline and into the psyche of the players competing in the game.

Clark and Spears will be embedded on the sidelines, offering spontaneous interviews, analysis and humor throughout the game broadcast.

Beisner-Buck will also be on the sidelines, speaking to the game’s biggest playmakers.

Rutledge will host the remaining four skills competitions which will take place following each quarter of the game.

A special two-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown, with the Monday Night Countdown crew, will lead into the game. Highlights:

The 2025 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase will be played during the show, called by Rutledge and Orlovsky. In addition to airing during Postseason NFL Countdown, the showcase will be available on ESPN+, Disney+ and the NFL and SportsCenter Next YouTube channel.

Conversations with multiple Pro Bowl players.

Super Bowl LIX discussions and previews, including potential for interviews with participating players.

Thursday primetime coverage will include six skills competitions: Passing the Test, Satisfying Catches Presented by Snickers, The Big Spike, Relay Race, Helmet Harmony and Dodgeball Presented by Bud Light. Crews, who will be serving as a special on-field host, will join Rutledge, Clark, Orlovsky and Spears who will be commentating from the set.

More information on what each skill competition entails, provided by the NFL, can be found here.

More Information on Purchasing Tickets

Fans can visit probowl.com/watch to buy tickets, which start as low as $29. For more information on the event, visit https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.

-30-