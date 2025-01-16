ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns for the 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Season with Five On-Campus Visits Starting at No. 2 South Carolina on Jan. 23

GameDay ’s first show of the season will be live from Columbia, S.C., at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Elle Duncan returns to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

This season’s run includes five shows live from campus sites before post-season action

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season and heads to Columbia, S.C., for its initial stop on Thursday, Jan. 23. The trip marks the first of five on-campus visits for the women’s college basketball edition of the pregame show. The one-hour program will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, preceding the storied conference rivalry between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina.

This will be the third time the Gamecocks have hosted GameDay – the most of any school, and the fifth appearance on the show. The matchup marks the second time LSU will be featured on the program after kicking off last season hosting South Carolina.

Elle Duncan, a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, returns at the helm for her third season to host the pregame program. She is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her third season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst for NBA Today, women’s college basketball and WNBA, who is back for her second season on GameDay. The trio made headlines for their coverage during last season’s exciting post-season coverage, dubbed by many as “the Big Three.”

Carter will once again play double GameDay duty as a regular desk analyst on the men’s edition of the pregame show, alongside her responsibilities on the women’s side.

Additional road shows will take place on Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 2 and conference championship week of March 9 before beginning the post-season run with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

“We could not be more excited to tip off this season of College GameDay with this top-5 matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks. Our team continuously looks for new and innovative ways to showcase this dynamic sport and the special players we see on a day-to-day basis,” said ESPN senior vice president of sports production Meg Aronowitz. “The voices of Elle, Andraya and Chiney will only add to the passion we look forward to seeing from each fan base this season.”

Sponsor Support

For the 2025 season, State Farm has brought back the iconic GameDay bus showcasing “the Big Three” that will follow the women’s show stops all season long. State Farm also starts a new student giveaway at the women’s shows this year – the State Farm Shot Challenge. At each on-campus show, a student will be selected to compete for the chance to win $19,000 by making four basketball shots – a layup from the right and left side of the basket, a free throw and a three-point shot, in 19 seconds or less.

Expanded Digital Coverage

This season, ESPN’s digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm, returns for expanded coverage throughout the season. Led by Taylor Tannenbaum, Ari Chambers and a rotating cast of additional analysts, Countdown will air 30 minutes ahead of each GameDay shows this season beginning on Jan. 23. The show is available across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released throughout the season.

