ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® Tips Off 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball Season with First On-Campus Visit on Jan. 25, Live from Auburn

College GameDay ’s first on-campus show of the season set for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN

Rece Davis returns as host alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and college sports insider Pete Thamel

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its first on-campus show of the season on Saturday, Jan. 25, live from Auburn, Ala. Back for its 21st season, the show will be live from Neville Arena at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN ahead of the top 10 matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 1 Auburn.

The trip will mark the fifth time Auburn has hosted the pregame program and fifth appearance overall, while the Vols will be making their ninth all-time appearance.

Renowned GameDay host and Sports Emmy winner Rece Davis is back at the helm alongside former Duke great and top-game analyst Jay Bilas, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter, two-time ACC Coach of the Year and college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg and former Duke NCAA Champion and two-time NABC Player of the Year Jay Williams. Davis and Bilas continue their run on the program that began at the inception of the men’s basketball premier pregame show. Carter is back for her second season and will once again play double GameDay duty as a regular desk analyst on the women’s edition of the show. Greenberg celebrates his tenth year on the program while Williams will be back for his seventh overall season.

This season, college sports insider Pete Thamel joins the show as well. He will provide news and notes from across all of college basketball.

“We are thrilled to hit the road for this season of College GameDay as the energy each college campus we visit brings is unmatched,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “With Rece, Jay Bilas, Andraya, Seth and Jay Williams’s voices leading the way, we are excited to continue to showcase the dynamic players, storylines and atmospheres of men’s college basketball throughout this spring.”

The pregame show, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will present a modified version of the program on Saturday, Jan. 18 (ESPN), from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios before traveling to its first college campus of the season on Jan. 25. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

Sponsor Support

Longtime presenting sponsor State Farm is proud to continue its on-site activations later this season, including its GameDay bus and Half-Court Shot promotion, which offers fans an opportunity to win $19,000.

Wendy’s also returns this season as a long-time associate sponsor of GameDay along with Continental Tire hosting a weekly in-show feature “Game Picks,” where the show analysts will make their picks for marquee matchups and players to watch each week. Principal will be sponsor of a weekly in-show feature, “Wooden Watch,” to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award.

Expanded Digital Coverage

Returning for its fifth season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm is back each Saturday during the season to usher fans into the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, host Sam Ravech will be live from Bristol and joined by various co-hosts each weekend including Norris Cole, Dalen Cuff, Harry Lyles Jr., Myron Medcalf and Quentin Richardson ushering fans into the show. The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 and 25 across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

Additional details regarding the first road show of the season will be released later this month.

