ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Features 250+ Games Highlighted by Eight Top 10 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 21-26

15 ranked teams featured on ESPN platforms

Tennessee-Auburn meet in Top 10 showdown with College GameDay Covered by State Farm in town

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues with more than 250 games featuring 15 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action across platforms, Jan. 21-26. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Conference play continues across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, MAC, Ohio Valley, Sun Belt, Southern Conference and more.

The top seven-ranked teams in the country and eight of the top 10 will be featured on ESPN platforms from Jan. 21-26. ESPN platforms will be the home to five ranked versus ranked matchups, highlighted by No. 7 Houston at No. 12 Kansas (Sat., 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 6 Tennessee at No. 1 Auburn (Sat., 8:30 p.m., ESPN) in a Sonic Blockbuster.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 21-26):

Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Tuesday night features several matchups that will have implications on the NCAA tournament field. In the ACC, North Carolina has one of the last four byes in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, while Wake Forest has won five straight games to put themselves into consideration for an at-large bid. Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf are on the call when the two teams meet (9 p.m., ESPN). UCF, currently slated as one of the last four in, has a golden opportunity to boost their resume with a win at current No. 1 seed Iowa State (8 p.m., ESPN+) and Cincinnati, one of the first four teams out, can move into the field with a win over Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPNU).

Saturday Quadrupleheader: ESPN will be the home to four consecutive high-level men’s college basketball games featuring five of the Top 10 teams in the country. No. 9 Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt in Nashville (2:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 2 Duke takes on 2023-24 All-ACC member Hunter Sallis and Wake Forest (4:30 p.m., ESPN). In two of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Big 12 powers Houston (No. 7) and Kansas (No. 12) clash at Phog Allen (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Bruce Pearl and No. 1 Auburn host No. 6 Tennessee in the week’s marquee matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman , Jay Bilas and Jess Sims call the action from Auburn.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 21-26):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule