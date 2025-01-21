ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Features 250+ Games Highlighted by Eight Top 10 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 21-26
- 15 ranked teams featured on ESPN platforms
- Tennessee-Auburn meet in Top 10 showdown with College GameDay Covered by State Farm in town
ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues with more than 250 games featuring 15 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action across platforms, Jan. 21-26. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
Conference play continues across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, MAC, Ohio Valley, Sun Belt, Southern Conference and more.
The top seven-ranked teams in the country and eight of the top 10 will be featured on ESPN platforms from Jan. 21-26. ESPN platforms will be the home to five ranked versus ranked matchups, highlighted by No. 7 Houston at No. 12 Kansas (Sat., 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 6 Tennessee at No. 1 Auburn (Sat., 8:30 p.m., ESPN) in a Sonic Blockbuster.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 21-26):
- Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Tuesday night features several matchups that will have implications on the NCAA tournament field. In the ACC, North Carolina has one of the last four byes in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, while Wake Forest has won five straight games to put themselves into consideration for an at-large bid. Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf are on the call when the two teams meet (9 p.m., ESPN). UCF, currently slated as one of the last four in, has a golden opportunity to boost their resume with a win at current No. 1 seed Iowa State (8 p.m., ESPN+) and Cincinnati, one of the first four teams out, can move into the field with a win over Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPNU).
- Saturday Quadrupleheader: ESPN will be the home to four consecutive high-level men’s college basketball games featuring five of the Top 10 teams in the country. No. 9 Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt in Nashville (2:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 2 Duke takes on 2023-24 All-ACC member Hunter Sallis and Wake Forest (4:30 p.m., ESPN). In two of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Big 12 powers Houston (No. 7) and Kansas (No. 12) clash at Phog Allen (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Bruce Pearl and No. 1 Auburn host No. 6 Tennessee in the week’s marquee matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims call the action from Auburn.
- College GameDay Returns: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its first on-campus show of the season on Saturday live from Auburn, Ala. Back for its 21st season, the show will be live from Neville Arena at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN ahead of the top 10 matchup between Tennessee and Auburn. GameDay host and Sports Emmy winner Rece Davis is back at the helm alongside Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Plus, this season, college sports insider Pete Thamel joins the show, providing news and notes from across all of college basketball.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 21-26):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Jan. 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Mississippi State at No. 6 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia
Jay Alter, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 4 Alabama
Kevin Fitzgerald, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|UCF at No. 3 Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 25 Louisville at SMU
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 22 Missouri at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Arizona at Oklahoma State
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|BYU at Colorado
Roxy Bernstein, Tom Crean
|ESPNU
|Wed, Jan. 22
|6 p.m.
|Utah at No. 7 Houston
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Kansas at TCU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Clemson
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida at South Carolina
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 16 Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at California
Dave Feldman, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Kansas State at Baylor
John Schriffen, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Miami at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|Thu, Jan. 23
|7 p.m.
|Wichita State at No. 24 Memphis
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Samford at Chattanooga
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Arkansas State
Matt Schick, Sean Harrington
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Morehead State at Eastern Illinois
Lowell Galindo, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Utah Valley at California Baptist
Steve Quis, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan. 24
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at Dayton
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|St. Bonaventure at VCU
Robert Lee, Phil Martelli
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan. 25
|12:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Mississippi State at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Perry Clark
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Tulane at Rice
Matt Schumacker, BJ Taylor
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State at Arizona State
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas A&M at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Colorado at Arizona
Pete Sousa, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 5 Florida
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|TCU at UCF
Drew Fellios, Sean Harrington
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at Wake Forest
Dave O’Brien, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech
David Saltzman, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Michael Carter-Williams
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri
Richard Cross, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Houston at No. 12 Kansas
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Stanford
Dave Feldman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Tennessee at No. 1 Auburn
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Arkansas
Brian Custer, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 4 Alabama
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|8:30 p.m.
|Miami at California
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Cincinnati at BYU
Roxy Bernstein, King McClure
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jan. 26
|1 p.m.
|UAB at No. 24 Memphis
Kevin Brown, David Padgett
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at North Texas
Robert Ford, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Ted Emrich, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+