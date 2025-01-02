ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by the Start of Conference Play – 18 Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 2-8
- 270+ games across ESPN platforms including seven ranked vs. ranked matchups
- Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader features No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee
ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues with marquee matchups featuring the nation’s best teams and most competitive conferences, with more than 270 games scheduled across ESPN platforms Jan. 2-8. Conference play in the SEC begins on Saturday, with intraconference matchups continuing across the ACC, American, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.
Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
In all, 18 of the nation’s Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 2-8, including eight of the top 10 programs. ESPN platforms will be the home to seven ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a Saturday SEC Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader featuring No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee (1 p.m., ESPN).
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 2-8):
- Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader: The SEC leads all conferences with 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with four of those teams in action in Saturday’s ESPN doubleheader. No. 6 Florida, anchored by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., takes on the new-look Kentucky Wildcats (No. 10) and first-year coach Mark Pope (11 a.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will announce the game from Rupp Arena. In the second game, top-ranked Tennessee and star point guard Zakai Zeigler host No. 23 Arkansas, guided by Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call from Knoxville.
- Tuesday Slate: Tuesday night features several marquee matchups, highlighted by No. 4 Duke and freshman sensation Cooper Flagg hosting Pittsburgh (7 p.m., ESPN), coached by former Duke star and associate head coach Jeff Capel and No. 1 Tennessee at No. 6 Florida in a top 10 matchup between undefeated conference rivals. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will call the game from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on location in Gainesville.
- College Networks: SEC Network will be the home to two Top 25 showdowns, with No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama (Sat., 6 p.m.) and No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma (Wed., 9 p.m.). John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix announce the action from Tuscaloosa, while Mike Morgan and Mark Wise will be on the mic for the first SEC game from Norman. ACC Network’s schedule features pivotal conference clashes including Louisville at Virginia (Sat., 4 p.m.) and SMU at North Carolina (Tue., 9 p.m.).
- American Action: No. 21 Memphis, coached by former NBA superstar Penny Hardaway, starts conference play with games at Florida Atlantic (Thu, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and against North Texas (Sun., 5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers have wins over currently ranked teams including UConn (No. 11), Michigan State (No. 18) and Ole Miss (No. 24). The conference will also be in the spotlight when two of the league’s marquee programs, Wichita State and Temple, meet in a Friday night primetime game. Former Saint Joseph’s coaching legend Phil Martelli will be on the call alongside Mike Corey (Fri., 7 p.m., ESPN2).
- Men’s Hoops on ESPN+: The ESPN+ schedule is highlighted by several marquee matchups in the Big 12, one of the country’s top conferences that currently has five teams in the Top 25. Projected lottery picks will be in action as BYU and Egor Demin take on No. 14 Houston (Sat., 2 p.m.) and No. 17 Cincinnati play at No. 25 Baylor and VJ Edgecombe (Tue, 8 p.m.). No. 19 Gonzaga also has a pair of West Coast Conference games streaming on ESPN+ – home against Portland (Thu., 9 p.m.) and at Loyola Marymount (Sat., 9 p.m.).
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 2-8):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Jan. 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Radford at High Point
Sam Gore, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Western Illinois at SIU Edwardsville
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan. 3
|7 p.m.
|Wichita State at Temple
Mike Corey, Phil Martelli
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at St. Louis
Robert Lee, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan. 4
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Noon
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|1 p.m.
|No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Tulsa at UAB
Joel Godett, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 17 Mississippi State
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|BYU at No. 14 Houston
Jay Alter, Reid Gettys
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 16 Cincinnati
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 2 Auburn
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia
Patrick O’Keefe, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
Roy Philpott, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|UTSA at Tulane
Drew Fellios, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Colorado at Arizona State
James Westling, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Utah
Pete Sousa, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Delaware State at Howard
Derek Jones, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Texas at No. 13 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|SECN
|8:30 p.m.
|California at Clemson
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jan. 5
|1 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Sean Harrington
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Murray State at Drake
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Kansas at UCF
Lowell Galindo, King McClure
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|North Texas at No. 21 Memphis
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan. 6
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at Wichita State
Chuckie Kempf, John Williams
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|TCU at No. 14 Houston
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Grambling State at Texas Southern
Robert Ford, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|Tue, Jan 7
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Tennessee at No. 6 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
Matt Schumacker, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Arizona at West Virginia
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Kentucky at Georgia
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 25 Baylor
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Utah at No. 3 Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Lowell Galindo, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Auburn at Texas
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|SMU at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 17 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Missouri
Mark Neely, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Texas Tech at BYU
Ted Emrich, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s
Dave Feldman, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jan 8
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 Ole Miss at No. 23 Arkansas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at NC State
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Alabama at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Ron Slay
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
Jordan Kent, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Colorado at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 7 Kansas
Jon Sciambi
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Stanford
Dave Feldman, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Rice at North Texas
Alex Loeb, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Virginia at California
Roxy Bernstein, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU