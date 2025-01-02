ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by the Start of Conference Play – 18 Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 2-8

ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by the Start of Conference Play – 18 Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 2-8

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley
  • 270+ games across ESPN platforms including seven ranked vs. ranked matchups
  • Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader features No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues with marquee matchups featuring the nation’s best teams and most competitive conferences, with more than 270 games scheduled across ESPN platforms Jan. 2-8. Conference play in the SEC begins on Saturday, with intraconference matchups continuing across the ACC, American, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 18 of the nation’s Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 2-8, including eight of the top 10 programs. ESPN platforms will be the home to seven ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a Saturday SEC Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader featuring No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee (1 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 2-8):

  • Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader: The SEC leads all conferences with 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with four of those teams in action in Saturday’s ESPN doubleheader. No. 6 Florida, anchored by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., takes on the new-look Kentucky Wildcats (No. 10) and first-year coach Mark Pope (11 a.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will announce the game from Rupp Arena. In the second game, top-ranked Tennessee and star point guard Zakai Zeigler host No. 23 Arkansas, guided by Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call from Knoxville.

  • Tuesday Slate: Tuesday night features several marquee matchups, highlighted by No. 4 Duke and freshman sensation Cooper Flagg hosting Pittsburgh (7 p.m., ESPN), coached by former Duke star and associate head coach Jeff Capel and No. 1 Tennessee at No. 6 Florida in a top 10 matchup between undefeated conference rivals. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will call the game from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on location in Gainesville.

  • College Networks: SEC Network will be the home to two Top 25 showdowns, with No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama (Sat., 6 p.m.) and No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma (Wed., 9 p.m.). John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix announce the action from Tuscaloosa, while Mike Morgan and Mark Wise will be on the mic for the first SEC game from Norman. ACC Network’s schedule features pivotal conference clashes including Louisville at Virginia (Sat., 4 p.m.) and SMU at North Carolina (Tue., 9 p.m.).

  • American Action: No. 21 Memphis, coached by former NBA superstar Penny Hardaway, starts conference play with games at Florida Atlantic (Thu, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and against North Texas (Sun., 5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers have wins over currently ranked teams including UConn (No. 11), Michigan State (No. 18) and Ole Miss (No. 24). The conference will also be in the spotlight when two of the league’s marquee programs, Wichita State and Temple, meet in a Friday night primetime game. Former Saint Joseph’s coaching legend Phil Martelli will be on the call alongside Mike Corey (Fri., 7 p.m., ESPN2).
  • Men’s Hoops on ESPN+: The ESPN+ schedule is highlighted by several marquee matchups in the Big 12, one of the country’s top conferences that currently has five teams in the Top 25. Projected lottery picks will be in action as BYU and Egor Demin take on No. 14 Houston (Sat., 2 p.m.) and No. 17 Cincinnati play at No. 25 Baylor and VJ Edgecombe (Tue, 8 p.m.). No. 19 Gonzaga also has a pair of West Coast Conference games streaming on ESPN+ – home against Portland (Thu., 9 p.m.) and at Loyola Marymount (Sat., 9 p.m.).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 2-8):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Jan. 2 7 p.m. No. 21 Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Radford at High Point
Sam Gore, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Western Illinois at SIU Edwardsville
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
Fri, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Wichita State at Temple
Mike Corey, Phil Martelli		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at St. Louis
Robert Lee, Dalen Cuff		 ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 4 11 a.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  Noon Boston College at Georgia Tech
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams		 ESPNU
  Noon Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley		 SECN
  1 p.m. No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
  2 p.m. Tulsa at UAB
Joel Godett, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 17 Mississippi State
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
  2 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett		 ACCN
  2 p.m. BYU at No. 14 Houston
Jay Alter, Reid Gettys		 ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Arizona at No. 16 Cincinnati
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Missouri at No. 2 Auburn
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
  4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia
Patrick O’Keefe, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
  4:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU
Roy Philpott, Carolyn Peck		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. UTSA at Tulane
Drew Fellios, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
  6 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
  6 p.m. Colorado at Arizona State
James Westling, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Stanford at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Texas Tech at Utah
Pete Sousa, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Delaware State at Howard
Derek Jones, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Texas at No. 13 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 SECN
  8:30 p.m. California at Clemson
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ESPN2
Sun, Jan. 5 1 p.m. Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Sean Harrington		 ESPN2
  3 p.m. Murray State at Drake
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 7 Kansas at UCF
Lowell Galindo, King McClure		 ESPN+
  5 p.m. North Texas at No. 21 Memphis
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
Mon, Jan. 6 7 p.m. South Florida at Wichita State
Chuckie Kempf, John Williams		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. TCU at No. 14 Houston
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Grambling State at Texas Southern
Robert Ford, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
Tue, Jan 7 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 1 Tennessee at No. 6 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Clemson at Louisville
Matt Schumacker, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACCN
7 p.m. Arizona at West Virginia
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 10 Kentucky at Georgia
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
8 p.m. No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 25 Baylor
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola		 ESPN+
8 p.m. Utah at No. 3 Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Jess Settles		 ESPN+
8 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Lowell Galindo, Bryndon Manzer 		ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 2 Auburn at Texas
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
9 p.m. SMU at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
9 p.m. No. 17 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley		 ESPNU
9 p.m. LSU at Missouri
Mark Neely, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
9 p.m. Texas Tech at BYU
Ted Emrich, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
11 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s
Dave Feldman, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
Wed, Jan 8 7 p.m. No. 24 Ole Miss at No. 23 Arkansas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at NC State
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim		 ESPNU
7 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Ron Slay		 SECN
  7 p.m. Florida State at Miami
Jordan Kent, Scott Williams		 ACCN
7 p.m. Colorado at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
9 p.m. Arizona State at No. 7 Kansas
Jon Sciambi		 ESPN2
9 p.m. No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Stanford
Dave Feldman, Ben Braun		 ACCN
9 p.m. Rice at North Texas
Alex Loeb, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
11 p.m. Virginia at California
Roxy Bernstein, Jerod Haase		 ESPNU
