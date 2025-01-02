ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by the Start of Conference Play – 18 Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 2-8

270+ games across ESPN platforms including seven ranked vs. ranked matchups

Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader features No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues with marquee matchups featuring the nation’s best teams and most competitive conferences, with more than 270 games scheduled across ESPN platforms Jan. 2-8. Conference play in the SEC begins on Saturday, with intraconference matchups continuing across the ACC, American, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 18 of the nation’s Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 2-8, including eight of the top 10 programs. ESPN platforms will be the home to seven ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a Saturday SEC Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader featuring No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee (1 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 2-8):

Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader: The SEC leads all conferences with 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with four of those teams in action in Saturday’s ESPN doubleheader. No. 6 Florida, anchored by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., takes on the new-look Kentucky Wildcats (No. 10) and first-year coach Mark Pope (11 a.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will announce the game from Rupp Arena. In the second game, top-ranked Tennessee and star point guard Zakai Zeigler host No. 23 Arkansas, guided by Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call from Knoxville.

Tuesday Slate: Tuesday night features several marquee matchups, highlighted by No. 4 Duke and freshman sensation Cooper Flagg hosting Pittsburgh (7 p.m., ESPN), coached by former Duke star and associate head coach Jeff Capel and No. 1 Tennessee at No. 6 Florida in a top 10 matchup between undefeated conference rivals. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will call the game from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will be on location in Gainesville.

College Networks: SEC Network will be the home to two Top 25 showdowns, with No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama (Sat., 6 p.m.) and No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma (Wed., 9 p.m.). John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix announce the action from Tuscaloosa, while Mike Morgan and Mark Wise will be on the mic for the first SEC game from Norman. ACC Network’s schedule features pivotal conference clashes including Louisville at Virginia (Sat., 4 p.m.) and SMU at North Carolina (Tue., 9 p.m.).

American Action: No. 21 Memphis, coached by former NBA superstar Penny Hardaway , starts conference play with games at Florida Atlantic (Thu, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and against North Texas (Sun., 5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers have wins over currently ranked teams including UConn (No. 11), Michigan State (No. 18) and Ole Miss (No. 24). The conference will also be in the spotlight when two of the league’s marquee programs, Wichita State and Temple, meet in a Friday night primetime game. Former Saint Joseph’s coaching legend Phil Martelli will be on the call alongside Mike Corey (Fri., 7 p.m., ESPN2).

Men's Hoops on ESPN+: The ESPN+ schedule is highlighted by several marquee matchups in the Big 12, one of the country's top conferences that currently has five teams in the Top 25. Projected lottery picks will be in action as BYU and Egor Demin take on No. 14 Houston (Sat., 2 p.m.) and No. 17 Cincinnati play at No. 25 Baylor and VJ Edgecombe (Tue, 8 p.m.). No. 19 Gonzaga also has a pair of West Coast Conference games streaming on ESPN+ – home against Portland (Thu., 9 p.m.) and at Loyola Marymount (Sat., 9 p.m.).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 2-8):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule