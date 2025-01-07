“First Ball to Last Ball” Coverage of the 2025 Australian Open Live Across ESPN Platforms

Tournament Starts Saturday, January 11, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

New in 2025: All day 1 matches stream live via ESPN on Disney+

Daily Live Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+

Day Session Matches in Primetime ET and Night Session Matches at 3 a.m. ET

One-hour highlight shows on ABC middle and final weekends

Quarterfinals stream live on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday and Tuesday, January 20 & 21

Two new pre-shows prior to Women’s and Men’s Championships

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka seeks a three-peat World No. 1 Jannik Sinner seeks back-to-back championships Three American women in Top 10: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro Australian Nick Kyrgios returns using a protected ranking

It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN brings tennis fans in North America every match from every round of the 2025 Australian Open, live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 15 courts, with every match streaming live on ESPN+.

With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of the U.S. ET, day session matches will air on ESPN linear networks in primetime ET and night session matches will begin at 3 a.m. ET with coverage presented by Chase Sapphire. In all, ESPN will present more than 250 hours of live coverage on its linear networks.

Exclusive coverage kicks off in the U.S. on Saturday, January 11, with the First Round streaming live at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and presented at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, two hours earlier than in 2024.

Daily encore presentations will be available on ESPN2, with Quarterfinal encore presentations expanded to four hours per day.

Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 25 and 26, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. New this year are two 30-minute pre-shows before each singles championship.

This is ESPN’s 41st annual presentation of this Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.

Comprehensive Platform Coverage:

ABC will air two one-hour highlight shows on the middle and final weekends.

ESPN on Disney+ brings the Australian Open to its subscribers, following last month’s launch of ESPN on the platform. All Disney+ subscribers can access Day 1 action of the tournament directly within the app. Additionally, the entire tournament streams on via Disney+ for all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle subscribers.

ESPN.com will offer comprehensive tournament coverage, including previews, reviews, analysis, news, polls, and videos.

ESPN Radio will provide SiriusXM listeners access to Australian Open Radio broadcasts including daily live coverage of matches from the first round through the quarterfinals and will air all men’s and women’s matches in their entirety in the semifinal and championship rounds.

ESPN Deportes coverage in Spanish spans the First Round through the Championships, with a 30-minute pre-show preceding the Women’s and Men’s Championships. ESPNDeportes.com will feature news, results, recaps, and live chats.

Globally, ESPN’s affiliated networks will provide extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), and the Caribbean (English), while Canadian viewers can tune in via TSN (English) and RDS (French).

Watch the Australian Open 2025 campaign spot “Hits Different” here.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open

Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe

Surveying the Fields

Women:

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three consecutive Australian Open titles

No. 2 Iga Swiatek seeks her first Australian Open championship title

Three top ten American women are set to compete for their first Australian Open singles championship title: No. 3 Coco Gauff, a 2024 semifinalist; No. 7 Jessica Pegula, a three-time Australian Open quarterfinalist; and World No. 8 Emma Navarro.

Other notable American women include Australian Open 2022 finalist, No.11 Danielle Collins, and two-time semifinalist, No. 21 Madison Keys.

Men:

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is seeking back-to-back Australian Open wins and his second straight major title after his US Open win last September.

No. 4 American Taylor Fritz, 2024 US Open singles finalist, seeks his first win at the Australian Open.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns under protected ranking

No. 7 Novak Djokovic targets a record-extending 11th Australian Open, which would see him set an all-time record of 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

Four-time Grand Slam winner No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz seeks his first Australian Open championship title which would see him complete the Career Grand Slam.

Other notable American men include No. 12 Tommy Paul, No. 18 Frances Tiafoe, and No. 21 Ben Shelton

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2025 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)