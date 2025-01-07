Former Syracuse Star Michael Carter-Williams Joins ESPN as Men’s College Basketball Analyst

2014 NBA Rookie of the Year to appear on ACC Network’s Nothing But Net Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the season

Makes debut as game analyst on Jan. 25, calling Clemson at Virginia Tech

Former Syracuse star Michael Carter-Williams has joined ESPN as a men’s college basketball studio and game analyst. Carter-Williams, who led the Orange to the 2013 Final Four, will appear on ACC Network’s signature basketball show, Nothing But Net, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the ACC men’s basketball season and will call games across ESPN platforms.

The 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year will offer pregame and halftime analysis alongside host Justin Walters from ACC Network’s Bristol, Conn. studios during tonight’s ACC Network doubleheader, which features Georgia Tech at Syracuse and SMU at North Carolina. Following the action in Chapel Hill, Walters and Carter-Williams will react to news and highlights from around the conference on Nothing But Net.

He will make his debut as a game analyst alongside play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff on Saturday, Jan. 25 when Virginia Tech hosts Clemson (5 p.m., ACCN).

“Michael adds instant credibility to our already deep and talented lineup of ACCN men’s hoops studio analysts,” said Alex Farmartino, vice president of production for ACC Network. “He is a Syracuse legend after what he accomplished under Coach Boeheim, and we’re excited for him to start his media career with us at ACCN.”

“My time playing at Syracuse are a few of the best years of my life, and I’m thrilled to return to college ball in this capacity,” said Carter-Williams. “The ACC is synonymous with basketball greatness, and I’m excited to dive right in with my new teammates at ESPN and ACC Network.”

The 33-year-old Carter-Williams spent two years at Syracuse under Hall of Fame coach and current ACCN analyst Jim Boeheim. As a sophomore, he started all 40 games at point guard, averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 assists, 5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He led the Orange to the Final Four for the fifth time in school history and was named an AP honorable mention All-American.

He was selected 11th overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft and went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He spent nine years in the NBA with the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Carter-Williams January schedule on ACC Network: