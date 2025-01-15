Here’s the Pitch: 2025 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Early-Season Schedule Unveiled

San Diego Padres to Host Atlanta Braves in 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Season-Opener on March 30

World Series Rematch: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on June 1; National League Championship Series Rematch: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on May 25

Special Fourth of July Doubleheader

ESPN Opening Day Doubleheader on March 27 to Feature World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and American League Champion New York Yankees Hosting Games

ESPN, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced its 2025 early-season Sunday Night Baseball schedule today. The 36th season of ESPN’s exclusive Major League Baseball game of the week begins on March 30 when the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. host the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. Sunday Night Baseball generally airs at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally airs on ESPN at 6 p.m. and serves as a one-hour Sunday Night Baseball pregame show.

ESPN broadcasts 25 Sunday Night Baseball games between late March and late September. Selections for additional Sunday Night Baseball games will be made up to two weeks prior to the date. Additionally, ESPN exclusively broadcasts five more exclusive MLB games, including an Opening Day doubleheader, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and the MLB Wild Card Series.

Sunday Night Baseball highlights:

The top MLB stars take center stage, including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr., and more;

Teams with most early-season appearances include the Los Angeles Dodgers (4), New York Mets (4), Philadelphia Phillies (3), San Diego Padres (3);

Subway Series: New York Mets visit New York Yankees during MLB Rivalry Week on May 18;

National League Championship Series rematch: Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on May 25;

World Series Rematch: Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 1;

Special Fourth of July weekend doubleheader on July 6 will include Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres (9 p.m.);

2025 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets on August 17.

2025 Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Game March 30 Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres April 6 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox April 13 Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers April 20 San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros April 27 Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs May 4 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves May 11 Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cleveland Guardians May 18 New York Mets vs. New York Yankees May 25 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets June 1 New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers June 22 New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies July 6* TBD at 6 p.m. July 6* Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres at 9 p.m. August 17 MLB Little League Classic: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

*Sunday Night Baseball begins at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

ESPN’s exclusive Opening Day doubleheader

As previously announced, ESPN’s 36th season of MLB coverage begins with an Opening Day doubleheader on Thursday, March 27. At 3 p.m., the defending American League Champion New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the 2024 National League Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich. At 7 p.m., the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani host the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal. Baseball Tonight will air between the doubleheader from 6-7 p.m. and will include the Dodgers World Series banner raising ceremony.

In addition to the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule, ESPN+ will air an MLB game of the day throughout the season. The April 2025 ESPN+ schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

ESPN began broadcasting MLB games in 1990. The debut episode of Sunday Night Baseball was on April 15, 1990 when the New York Mets visited the Montreal Expos.

ESPN MLB Media Kit:

