Marquee Soccer Content on ESPN Platforms and ABC This Week

FA Cup Third Round

ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will showcase all 32 matches of the 2024-2025 FA Cup Third Round starting today, Thursday, through Monday, Jan. 12. At this stage, all 20 Premier League clubs join the competition, making the FA Cup Third Round action legendary as fans of lower-division teams anxiously root for their clubs to upset higher-ranked teams.

Commentators Jon Champion and Rob Palmer will call the matches alongside color commentators Stewart Robson, Steve McManaman, and Danny Higginbotham

Alexis Nunes, Mark Ogden, and pitchside analyst Nedum Onuoha will be on site, reporting from select matches

ESPN FC will present 30-minute pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for some games, starting with today's Fulham-Everton match.

Commentators for select FA Cup Third Round matches :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Thu, Jan 9 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Peterborough United Jon Champion and Stewart Robson (Nedum Onuoha, pitchside) ESPN+ Fri, Jan 10 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. West Ham Champion and Robson (Alexis Nunes & Nedum Onuoha, pitchside) ESPN+ Sat, Jan 11 7:15 a.m. Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley Champion and Steve McManaman ESPN+ 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Morecambe Rob Palmer and Danny Higginbotham (Nunes, pitchside) ESPN+ Sun, Jan 12 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United Champion and Robson (Nunes & Onuoha, pitchside) ESPN+, Disney+

Arsenal vs. Manchester United on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and Disney+

Arsenal FC and Manchester United, the most successful clubs in FA Cup history with 27 titles combined, will face off in a 2024-2025 FA Cup Round 3 match on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET, live from London’s Emirates Stadium, available on ESPN+ and ESPN on Disney+. Arsenal’s 14 FA Cup titles lead all clubs in English football, followed closely by the defending champions Manchester United with 13.

This is their first meeting in the FA Cup Third Round. The rivals have faced each other 16 times in the competition, second only to Everton vs. Liverpool (19).

Bundesliga Matchday 16: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN platforms, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga returns from the winter break on Friday, Jan. 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, live from Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park. The marquee matchup pits Dortmund, a team that is unbeaten at home in the league season to date, against Leverkusen – Bundesliga’s only unbeaten away team this season.

Saturday, Jan. 11, on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m., first year manager Vincent Company and FC Bayern München look to continue their pre-winter break momentum away to Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Saturday, 11 January (kick-off at 18:30 CET).

Bundesliga schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 10 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 11 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. St. Pauli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FSV Mainz vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. F.C. Heidenheim vs. Union Berlin ESPN+ 10 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Jan 12 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Weder Bremen ESPN+ 10 a.m. Augsburg vs. Stuttgart ESPN+

LALIGA: Matchday 19 kicks off second half of the 2024-’25 season on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Seven points separate the top four clubs in the 2024-’25 standings – Real Madrid (43), Atletico Madrid (41), FC Barcelona (38), and Athletic Club (36). LALIGA will play eight games on Matchday 19 this weekend with the second half of the season setting up a closely contested title race.

LALIGA Matchday 19 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 10 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. RC Celta Vigo ESPN+ Sat, Jan 11 9 a.m. Deportivo Alavés vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Valladolid vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. CD Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 12 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 13 9:30 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Villareal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Supercopa de España 2025 Final, Sunday on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC

FC Barcelona punched its ticket to the Supercopa de España 2025 Final with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in first semifinal yesterday. The Blaugrana will face the winner of the second semifinal – Real Madrid vs. Mallorca – later today. ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will present the final live on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. More.

Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sun, Jan 12 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Supercopa de España Final Pregame Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno and Luis Garcia ABC, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca: Supercopa de España Pregame Pilar Pérez, Alex Pareja and José del Valle ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Fuera de Juego: Supercopa de España Pregame Ricardo Puig and Francisco Gabriel de Anda ESPN+ 2 p.m. Supercopa de España: Final Palmer and McManaman Palomo and Biscayart ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

FA Cup Third Round Schedule – 32 Matches on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Thu, Jan 9 2 p.m. Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Peterborough United ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Fulham vs. Watford ESPN+ Fri, Jan 10 2:45 p.m. Wycombe vs. Portsmouth ESPN+ 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. West Ham ESPN+ Sat, Jan 11 7 a.m. Birmingham vs. Lincoln City ESPN+ 7 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers ESPN+ 7 a.m. Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ESPN+ 7:15 a.m. Liverpool vs. Accrington ESPN+ 9 a.m. Leicester City vs. Queens Park Rangers ESPN+ 10 a.m. Exeter City vs. Oxford United ESPN+ 10 a.m. Preston North vs. Charlton Athletic ESPN+ 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion ESPN+ 10 a.m. Reading vs. Burnley ESPN+ 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Stoke City ESPN+ 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town ESPN+ 10 a.m. Brentford vs. Plymouth ESPN+ 10 a.m. Norwich vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN+ 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Morecambe ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Manchester City vs. Salford City ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic ESPN+ 1 p.m. Leyton Orient vs. Derby County ESPN+ 1 p.m. Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday ESPN+ Sun, Jan 12 7 a.m. Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers ESPN+ 7:30 a.m. Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United ESPN+, Disney+ 10 a.m. Newcastle United vs. Bromley ESPN+ 10 a.m. Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers ESPN+ 10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Stockport County ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Southampton vs. Swansea City ESPN+ Mon, Jan 13 2:30 p.m. Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge ESPN+

