Marquee Soccer Content on ESPN Platforms and ABC This Week
- Arsenal-Manchester United helms 32 FA Cup Third Round matches on ESPN+, Thursday through Monday
- Bundesliga on ESPN+ returns from Christmas break with marquee Dortmund-Leverkusen match on Friday
- Top matchups in English and Spanish football on Sunday across ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC
- 2024-2025 LALIGA season rolls on with Matchday 19 games
FA Cup Third Round
ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will showcase all 32 matches of the 2024-2025 FA Cup Third Round starting today, Thursday, through Monday, Jan. 12. At this stage, all 20 Premier League clubs join the competition, making the FA Cup Third Round action legendary as fans of lower-division teams anxiously root for their clubs to upset higher-ranked teams.
- Commentators Jon Champion and Rob Palmer will call the matches alongside color commentators Stewart Robson, Steve McManaman, and Danny Higginbotham
- Alexis Nunes, Mark Ogden, and pitchside analyst Nedum Onuoha will be on site, reporting from select matches
- ESPN FC will present 30-minute pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for some games, starting with today’s Fulham-Everton match.
Click HERE for full schedule of all matches on ESPN+.
Commentators for select FA Cup Third Round matches:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Jan 9
|2:45 p.m.
|Everton vs. Peterborough United
Jon Champion and Stewart Robson (Nedum Onuoha, pitchside)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 10
|3 p.m.
|Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Champion and Robson (Alexis Nunes & Nedum Onuoha, pitchside)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 11
|7:15 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley
Champion and Steve McManaman
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Morecambe
Rob Palmer and Danny Higginbotham (Nunes, pitchside)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 12
|10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Champion and Robson (Nunes & Onuoha, pitchside)
|ESPN+, Disney+
* Subject to change
Arsenal vs. Manchester United on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and Disney+
Arsenal FC and Manchester United, the most successful clubs in FA Cup history with 27 titles combined, will face off in a 2024-2025 FA Cup Round 3 match on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET, live from London’s Emirates Stadium, available on ESPN+ and ESPN on Disney+. Arsenal’s 14 FA Cup titles lead all clubs in English football, followed closely by the defending champions Manchester United with 13.
This is their first meeting in the FA Cup Third Round. The rivals have faced each other 16 times in the competition, second only to Everton vs. Liverpool (19).
Bundesliga Matchday 16: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN platforms, Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Bundesliga returns from the winter break on Friday, Jan. 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, live from Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park. The marquee matchup pits Dortmund, a team that is unbeaten at home in the league season to date, against Leverkusen – Bundesliga’s only unbeaten away team this season.
Saturday, Jan. 11, on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m., first year manager Vincent Company and FC Bayern München look to continue their pre-winter break momentum away to Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Saturday, 11 January (kick-off at 18:30 CET).
Bundesliga schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Jan 10
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 11
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|St. Pauli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FSV Mainz vs. VfL Bochum
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|F.C. Heidenheim vs. Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 12
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Weder Bremen
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Augsburg vs. Stuttgart
|ESPN+
LALIGA: Matchday 19 kicks off second half of the 2024-’25 season on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Seven points separate the top four clubs in the 2024-’25 standings – Real Madrid (43), Atletico Madrid (41), FC Barcelona (38), and Athletic Club (36). LALIGA will play eight games on Matchday 19 this weekend with the second half of the season setting up a closely contested title race.
LALIGA Matchday 19:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Jan 10
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. RC Celta Vigo
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 11
|9 a.m.
|Deportivo Alavés vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Valladolid vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. CD Leganes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 12
|8 a.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Getafe CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 13
|9:30 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Villareal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Supercopa de España 2025 Final, Sunday on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC
FC Barcelona punched its ticket to the Supercopa de España 2025 Final with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in first semifinal yesterday. The Blaugrana will face the winner of the second semifinal – Real Madrid vs. Mallorca – later today. ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will present the final live on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. More.
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sun, Jan 12
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN FC: Supercopa de España Final Pregame
Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno and Luis Garcia
|ABC, ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Ahora o Nunca: Supercopa de España Pregame
Pilar Pérez, Alex Pareja and José del Valle
|ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego: Supercopa de España Pregame
Ricardo Puig and Francisco Gabriel de Anda
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Supercopa de España: Final
Palmer and McManaman
Palomo and Biscayart
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
FA Cup Third Round Schedule – 32 Matches on ESPN+:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Jan 9
|2 p.m.
|Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City
|ESPN+
|2:45 p.m.
|Everton vs. Peterborough United
|ESPN+
|2:45 p.m.
|Fulham vs. Watford
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 10
|2:45 p.m.
|Wycombe vs. Portsmouth
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Aston Villa vs. West Ham
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 11
|7 a.m.
|Birmingham vs. Lincoln City
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ESPN+
|7:15 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Accrington
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Queens Park Rangers
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Exeter City vs. Oxford United
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Preston North vs. Charlton Athletic
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Reading vs. Burnley
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sunderland vs. Stoke City
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Brentford vs. Plymouth
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Norwich vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Morecambe
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Manchester City vs. Salford City
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Leyton Orient vs. Derby County
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 12
|7 a.m.
|Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers
|ESPN+
|7:30 a.m.
|Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+, Disney+
|10 a.m.
|Newcastle United vs. Bromley
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Crystal Palace vs. Stockport County
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Southampton vs. Swansea City
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jan 13
|2:30 p.m.
|Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
– ### –
Media Contacts:
Mac Nwulu [email protected] | Christine B. Calcagno [email protected] I Santa Brito [email protected]