Monday Night Countdown Finishes the Regular Season Up Year-Over-Year & Delivers Its Most-Watched Episode in Nearly 10 Seasons, Highlighting NFL on ESPN’s Portfolio of Studio Show Success

ESPN’s NFL studio shows delivered viewership successes throughout the 2024 regular season, headlined by Monday Night Countdown boosting its audience percentage overall and among key demos, while also airing its most-watched episode since the 2016 season. Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, NFL Primetime and NFL Matchup each added to the success of the NFL on ESPN portfolio, which is highlighted by Monday Night Football delivering its second most-watched season in 24 years.

Monday Night Countdown Averages 1.34 Million Viewers Per Show

Monday Night Countdown (Mondays, 6-8 p.m. ET, ESPN) finished the 2024 regular season averaging 1.34 million viewers each episode, up 5% year-over-year. Adding to its overall success, in the show’s first season with a new cast – including Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears at the desk, and with Michelle Beisner-Buck and Adam Schefter contributing – the program increased its viewership in multiple demos, including 16% among women and 7% among younger audiences (Persons 2-17).

Monday Ni ght Countdown also delivered individual show achievements, recording the most-watched full length episode since 2016 in Week 17 (December 30), with 2.4 million viewers.

Sunday NFL Countdown Concludes 40th Season Sunday NFL Countdown (Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., ESPN) originally debuted as NFL GameDay for the 1985 NFL season and has continued to prepare fans for a full slate of Sunday football each subsequent season.

During its 40th season this year — which included Mike Greenberg’s first as host, the show averaged 1.2 million viewers per episode. This season’s viewership is up from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, while remaining within range of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

NFL Live’s Popularity Continues

NFL Live (Weekdays, 4-5 p.m., ESPN), fans’ day-to-day home for NFL news, information and analysis, has increased its popularity since the show was retooled ahead of the 2020 NFL season. For the 2024 regular season, NFL Live averaged 381,000 viewers an episode, joining the previous three seasons (2023, 2022, 2021) in besting NFL Live’s 2019 viewership, the final season before the show was revamped with the current cast.

NFL Matchup Up Year-Over-Year

NFL Matchup (Saturdays on ESPN) averaged 313,000 viewers a show, up from the similar day/timeslot in 2023.

NFL Primetime Leads the Way on ESPN+

NFL Primetime (Sundays, 7:30 p.m. and on-demand) continues to be the most-watched original studio program on ESPN+ during the season.

Please note: Sunday NFL Countdown excludes weeks it went up against an international game. Monday Night Countdown excludes Weeks 2, 3, and 15 when format was different due to multiple Monday Night Football games. NFL Live includes ESPN episodes and season-to-date range is Sept. 5 to end of regular season and compared to similar dates in past seasons.

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])