Tenth Season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop Starts January 25 with Blockbuster Tripleheader

All-Access Paris Special Content Initiative Precedes Tripleheader at Noon ET on ESPN with In-Depth Coverage of Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs from France

ESPN’s tenth season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop – the marquee, national NBA game of the week – tips off on January 25 with a blockbuster tripleheader to close out NBA Rivals Week highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch, a Western Conference Semifinals rematch and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop tripleheader starts at 3 p.m. ET when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić in a rematch of their classic seven-game Western Conference Semifinals series during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Mark Jones will call the action with analyst Tim Legler and reporter Katie George.

The action continues at 5:30 p.m. with a 2024 NBA Finals rematch as the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

The tripleheader culminates at 8 p.m. as icons collide in a rematch of their Christmas thriller. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. A pair of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame commentators – Mike Breen and analyst Doris Burke – will be on the call with Lisa Salters reporting.

All three NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop matchups will also simulcast on ESPN+.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash will precede the tripleheader, starting at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Countdown with analysts Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Bob Myers. The team is also joined by senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

All-Access Paris

Prior to the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop tripleheader on January 25, ESPN will broadcast All-Access Paris – a special content initiative in conjunction with the Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs game at noon ET from France. The game will air exclusively on ESPN. Michael Grady will provide commentary with analyst Cory Alexander and reporter Brian Windhorst.

During All-Access Paris, ESPN will provide in-depth, comprehensive coverage of the Pacers and Spurs experiences in France, leading into – and within – the game broadcast.

In-game access highlights:

Victor Wembanyama’s live player introduction;

Live coverage of layup lines including a pregame layup line interview with Myles Turner;

Mic’d up players on each team including Victor Wembanyama and Tyrese Haliburton;

Mic’d up coaches on each team;

Live, in-game interview with Tony Parker;

Pregame and halftime locker room access;

End of quarter player interviews;

“Best of” video compilation of the Spurs and Pacers trip to France.

Additionally, Brian Windhorst will make live appearances from Paris on NBA Today (3-4 p.m. on ESPN) in the week leading into the January 25 All-Access Paris game to provide updates on both teams and their preparations for the game as well as a sit-down interview with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama that will run across Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NBA Today.

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App.

January 25 schedule:

Time (ET) Broadcast Platforms 12 p.m. All-Access Paris: Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN 2:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s ABC 3 p.m. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ABC, ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN+ 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s ABC 8:30 p.m. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN+

