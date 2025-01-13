PENN Entertainment Announces Partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment for Market Access in Washington, D.C.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary PENN Sports Interactive, LLC has entered into a long-term partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). Under the multi-channel agreement, and subject to regulatory approvals, PENN secures online market access for ESPN BET in Washington D.C., and ESPN BET also becomes a sports betting partner of Monumental and its teams, including the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), and Washington Mystics (WNBA).

“We are thrilled to join forces with PENN Entertainment and align with ESPN BET, a leading brand across the sports and entertainment landscape,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. “This partnership furthers our collective commitment to offering fans unique, cutting-edge experiences that reflect the future of sports entertainment, with ESPN BET’s innovative platform adding a new layer of engagement for our fans, both inside and outside the arena.”

“We are proud to partner with Monumental Sports and its teams to unite the energy of D.C. sports with our world-class platform,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer, PENN Entertainment. “This deal expands our footprint in the region, further connecting ESPN BET with one of America’s most passionate sports communities. Our presence alongside the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics positions ESPN BET at the center of the action where sports, technology, and fan experience converge.”

As part of the agreement, ESPN BET will work closely with MSE to enhance the fan experience through a multi-channel, integrated marketing partnership. The collaboration will include prominent in-arena and media components, including features in Capitals and Wizards game broadcasts on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). In addition to custom broadcast integrations, the partnership provides:

IP Rights for MSE, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics for both ESPN BET and Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

In-Arena and TV-Visible Signage

Out-of-Home Advertising

Commercial Schedule across Monumental Sports Network

Unique Hospitality and Experiences

Both MSE and PENN support the American Gaming Association’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ campaign, designed to ensure fans remain educated and equipped with tools to enjoy gaming in a responsible manner. MSE has dedicated a variety of assets and resources to promoting responsible gaming including media coverage on MSE’s efforts, organic and amplified social media posts across all MSE social channels and in-arena digital displays, and commercials to consistently message fans outside the arena, on concourses, near concession areas, and in the center hung and ribbon boards while fans are in their seats.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers players comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit www.pennentertainment.com/corp/responsible-gaming.

ESPN BET is an online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available in 19 states.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net. Must be 21 or older to play.