Six Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers at 1 p.m. ET and Original Six Matchup Between New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday Doubleheader: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET and Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Thursday Exclusive Game Action Continues with New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu and San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with six exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday, January 28, with a doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu featuring the Colorado Avalanche and league points leader, Nathan MacKinnon, facing the New York Islanders in a Metropolitan Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later at 10:30 p.m., the Dallas Stars take on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel at the T-Mobile Arena.
Thursday features two exclusive matchups beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the New York Islanders taking on the Philadelphia Flyerson ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Later in prime time, the San Jose Sharks and rookie sensation, Macklin Celebrini take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues this week with a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. when the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers host the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard at Amerant Bank Arena (Simulcast on ESPN+). Later at 3:30 p.m., the New York Rangers face off against the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak in an Original Six Eastern Conference matchup (Simulcast on ESPN+).
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, January 28
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal alongside AJ Mleczko, cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Thursday, January 30
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|Saturday, February 1
|1 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
