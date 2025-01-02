Spanish Football Returns from Christmas Break with Busy Slate of Matches in January Across ESPN Platforms

Following LALIGA’s 2024-25 Winter Break, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vini Jr., and Real Madrid return for their first match in 2025 on Friday, 3 p.m. ET, at Valencia CF’s Mestalla Stadium, live in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN Deportes. The match, rescheduled from November 2 due to the catastrophic flash flooding in Valencia, will kick off a slate of up to eight games in one month for Real Madrid. Five, possibly six, Real Madrid matches in January across three competitions (LALIGA, Supercopa de España, and Copa del Rey) will be on The Walt Disney Company media platforms.

Friday’s game against Real Madrid will be Valencia’s first game under new head coach Carlos Corberán, who was appointed during the Christmas break to lead in its campaign to avid relegation following a stretch of poor results. Valencia is currently in 19th place with 12 points after 17 matches. At season’s end, the bottom three teams in the 20-team LALIGA are relegated to the lower division.

Copa del Rey: All Round of 32 Matches Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

The 123rd Copa del Rey season – Spanish football’s premier knockout cup competition – enters the “Round of 32” with 16 matches on Friday, Jan. 3 through Tuesday, Jan. 7, on ESPN+ in English and select matches in Spanish. Highlights:

Teams competing in the 2025 Supercopa de España – Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic Club, and Mallorca – join the competition in this round

Teams in the lower divisions face and host LALIGA teams at their home stadiums

The top four teams in LALIGA standings face off against their lower division Copa del Rey opponents: Atlético de Madrid (Marbella FC), Real Madrid (RC Deportivo), FC Barcelona (UD Barbastro), and Athletic Club (UD Logroñes).

Copa del Rey schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 3 1 p.m. Racing Ferrol vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ 1 p.m. Granada vs. Getafe ESPN+ 1 p.m. Pontevedra CF vs. Mallorca ESPN+ Sat, Jan 4 9:30 a.m. SD Huesca vs. Real Betis ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. CD Tenerife vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Almeria vs. Sevilla ESPN+ 1:00 p.m. UD Barbastro vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UD Logroñes vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Marbella FC vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ Sun, Jan 5 6 a.m. Ourense CF vs. Valladolid ESPN+ 6 a.m. Elche CF vs. Las Palmas ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Cartagena vs. Leganes ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SD Ponferradina vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Racing Santander vs. Celta Vigo ESPN+ Mon, Jan 6 1 p.m. RC Deportivo vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ Tue, Jan 7 3 p.m. CD Eldense vs. Valencia ESPN+

* Subject to change

2025 Supercopa de España: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic Club and Mallorca on ABC and ESPN Platforms

ABC and ESPN platforms will present the 2025 Supercopa de España semifinals and final from Wednesday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 12, live from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN2 present English-language telecasts of the semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and Thursday, Jan. 9. ABC will broadcast the final on Sunday, Jan. 12. Spanish-language coverage of the three matches will be on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will stream the matches in English and Spanish.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Wed, Jan 8 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: SuperCopa de España Pregame ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:55 p.m. Supercopa de España – Semifinal I: Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jan 9 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Supercopa de España Pregame ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:55 p.m. Supercopa de España – Semifinal II: Real Madrid vs. Mallorca ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 12 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Supercopa de España Final Pregame ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Supercopa de España: Final ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Next Week’s Matchday 19 Kicks Off Second Half of the 2024-’25 LALIGA Season on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Five points separate the four clubs atop the 2024-’25 standings – Atletico Madrid (41), Real Madrid (40), FC Barcelona (38), and Athletic Club (36) – as LALIGA returns from its holiday break with eight games on Matchday 19 next weekend. The second half of the LALIGA season is setting up to become a closely contested title race, with each match a potential game-changer for the contenders.

LALIGA Matchday 19 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 10 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. RC Celta Vigo ESPN+, Sat, Jan 11 8 a.m. Deportivo Alavés vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Valladolid vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. CD Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 12 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 13 3:00 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Villareal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

