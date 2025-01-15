TGL presented by SoFi Match 2 on ESPN Draws Average of 1 Million Viewers, Up 9 Percent Over Match 1

TGL Match Was Most-Viewed Sports Program on Cable for the Day 

The second match of TGL presented by SoFi, the new prime time golf league, drew an average audience of 1 million viewers on ESPN Tuesday night, up 9 percent from TGL’s inaugural match (919k viewers) on Jan. 7. With Tiger Woods making his playing debut, viewership peaked at 1.1 million from 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET and held steady in the 1 million range from 7:30 p.m. until past 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Golf Club took a convincing 12-1 victory over Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club in the match. LAGC was declared the winner at 8:50 p.m. when it took a 9-1 lead after the 11th hole. The telecast aired from 7-9:18 p.m. and was cable’s most-viewed sports program of the day.

The full season of TGL matches will air and stream exclusively on ESPN platforms, including 15 regular season matches followed by playoffs. The season concludes March 24-25 with Finals.

The third match of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 21 (ESPN and ESPN+, 7 p.m.) will feature the TGL debut of Atlanta Drive Golf Club (Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas) vs. New York Golf Club (Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schaufelle and Cameron Young). The player lineups for the match will be announced on Friday.

