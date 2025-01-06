Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs Face Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Maple Leafs Take on Carolina Hurricanes Thursday at 7:30 on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Matchup Between Boston Bruins and Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers at 1 p.m.

The Point Returns Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

45 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ & Hulu

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, starting Tuesday, January 7, between the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers for an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs make their second exclusive appearance this week when they take on the Carolina Hurricanesin a matchup of top Eastern Conference teams at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns at 1 p.m. with a showdown between the Boston Bruins and defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in a second round rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs (simulcast on ESPN+).

Play-by-play commentator, Bob Wischusen, completes a two-week stretch of eight assignments across NHL and college football this week with the Maple Leafs-Flyers on Tuesday and ABC Hockey Saturday’s Bruins-Panthers matchup.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, January 7 5:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by John Buccigross and Ryan Callahan and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league. Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal Thursday, January 9 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal Saturday, January 11 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Presented by Verizon In Studio: Steve Levy,Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 1 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]