Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Carolina Hurricanes Face Dallas Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Thursday in Prime Time: Utah Hockey Club Takes on Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Exclusive Game Action Continues Friday with Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

46 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Game action begins Tuesday, January 21, with an interconference matchup in prime time between the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday in prime time as Clayton Keller and the Utah Hockey Club take on the Minnesota Wildfor a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Friday at 7:30 p.m., the puck drops for a battle in the Western Conference as the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel face the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, January 21 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal alongside Emily Kaplan, cover top storylines from around the league. Host: Arda Öcal Reporter: Emily Kaplan 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Thursday, January 23 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan Friday, January 24 7:30 p.m. ESPN Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]