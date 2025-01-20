Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Carolina Hurricanes Face Dallas Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Thursday in Prime Time: Utah Hockey Club Takes on Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Exclusive Game Action Continues Friday with Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 46 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Game action begins Tuesday, January 21, with an interconference matchup in prime time between the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Exclusive game action continues Thursday in prime time as Clayton Keller and the Utah Hockey Club take on the Minnesota Wildfor a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Friday at 7:30 p.m., the puck drops for a battle in the Western Conference as the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel face the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson on ESPN.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, January 21
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal alongside Emily Kaplan, cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan
|Thursday, January 23
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan
|Friday, January 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
