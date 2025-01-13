Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Face New Jersey Devils Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Thursday ESPN Doubleheader: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. and Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.
- The Point Continues Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ & Hulu Including The GR8 Chase: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Game action begins Tuesday, January 14, as the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart take on the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Thursday, the puck drops on an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. for an Atlantic Division matchup when the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin take on the Florida Panthers, who make their second exclusive appearance this week. Later, the Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid face the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon for a Western Conference matchup at 9:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, January 14
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: P.K. Subban
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Thursday, January 16
|12 p.m.
|ESPN X, Facebook, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App
|The Drop
|Hosts: GregWyshynski, Arda Öcal
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Steve Levy alongside and Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban,Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- NHL Awards Watch: The MVP race tightens up — and adds more contenders
- Standout prospects from the 2025 World Juniors (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Meet the only player to play with both Ovi and Gretzky
- ‘A true hockey destination’: Why this is the golden age of the Florida Panthers
- How the Devils’ rise has echoes of a recent Stanley Cup champ
- Tuesday: Midseason grades for all 32 NHL teams (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Wednesday: Panic Meter: NHL teams already worried about the playoffs (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Thursday: The Wyshynski Awards at midseason
- Thursday: Which top NHL prospects could be traded before the deadline? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings: Fantasy hockey takeover!
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]