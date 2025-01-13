Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Face New Jersey Devils Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Thursday ESPN Doubleheader: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. and Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

The Point Continues Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ & Hulu Including The GR8 Chase: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Game action begins Tuesday, January 14, as the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart take on the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Thursday, the puck drops on an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. for an Atlantic Division matchup when the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin take on the Florida Panthers, who make their second exclusive appearance this week. Later, the Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid face the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon for a Western Conference matchup at 9:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, January 14 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: P.K. Subban Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes Thursday, January 16 12 p.m. ESPN X, Facebook, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App The Drop Hosts: GregWyshynski, Arda Öcal 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by Steve Levy alongside and Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban,Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

