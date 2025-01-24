Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Matches, and more on ESPN platforms this week
Matchday 21 in LALIGA: Valladolid-Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid-Villarreal, Barcelona-Valencia on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Coverage of Matchday 21 in LALIGA begins today at 3 p.m. ET with Las Palmas vs. CA Osasuna on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes. Highlights:
Legendary manager Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid host Villarreal CF in a matchup between top five teams in the standings on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium. Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja, reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Richard Mendez and Mario Suarez (Spanish).
Real Valladolid hosts reigning LALIGA champions Real Madrid, led by a collection of stars – Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others – on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will handle match commentary.
Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal headline FC Barcelona’s roster as they host Valencia CF at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.
ESPN FC pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of these marquee matches will stream exclusively on ESPN+. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
LALIGA – Matchday 21 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 24
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 25
|8 a.m.
|RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Villarreal CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla FC vs. RCD Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 26
|8 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Getafe CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. UD Leganes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Valencia CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+
|Mon, Jan 27
|3 p.m.
|Deportivo Alavés vs. Celta Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-RB Leipzig, SC Freiberg-FC Bayern München SC Freiburg this Weekend on ESPN+
The top four clubs in the Bundesliga standings – FC Bayern München (45 points), Bayer Leverkusen (41 points), Eintracht Frankfurt (36 points), and VfB Stuttgart (32 points) – each won their last three matches.
Bundesliga storylines to watch on Matchday 19:
- Harry Kane, the league’s top goal scorer, leads FC Bayern as they seek to increase the team’s lead in points and Kane’s goal tally away at SC Freiburg at Europa Park Stadion in Freiburg.
- Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning Bundesliga champions, will travel to RB Leipzig as the team pursues leaders FC Bayern München in the standings.
- S. attacking midfielder Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund will play their first match following the sacking of their manager, Nuri Sahin. They will face Werder Bremen at home.
All three matches are scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Additionally, they will be featured on ESPN+ as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming.
Bundesliga Matchday 19 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 24
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 25
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC Heidenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 26
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|St. Pauli vs. Union Berlin
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi is the second-leading goal scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 10 goals. Pepi and PSV host NAC Breda on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ – live from Eindhoven’s Philip Stadium.
Eredivisie Matchday 20:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Jan 25
|12:45 p.m.
|PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 26
|10:45 a.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
WSL: Chelsea-Arsenal in the London Derby on ESPN+ and ESPN2
Chelsea F.C. Women hosts Arsenal W.F.C. in a matchup of the top two teams in England’s Women’s Super League on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The match between two of the league’s top three goal-scorers – Arsenal’s Alessia Russo (seven goals) and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten (six goals) – will feature Mark Donaldson and Ali Krieger as commentators, with Alexis Nunes reporting live from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.
WSL Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Jan 25
|7 a.m.
|Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 26
|7:30 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|1:45 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Brighton
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
