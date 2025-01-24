Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Matches, and more on ESPN platforms this week

Matchday 21 in LALIGA: Valladolid-Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid-Villarreal, Barcelona-Valencia on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Coverage of Matchday 21 in LALIGA begins today at 3 p.m. ET with Las Palmas vs. CA Osasuna on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes. Highlights:

Legendary manager Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid host Villarreal CF in a matchup between top five teams in the standings on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium. Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja, reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Richard Mendez and Mario Suarez (Spanish).

Real Valladolid hosts reigning LALIGA champions Real Madrid, led by a collection of stars – Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others – on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will handle match commentary.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal headline FC Barcelona’s roster as they host Valencia CF at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN FC pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of these marquee matches will stream exclusively on ESPN+. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 21 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 24 3 p.m. Las Palmas vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 25 8 a.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Villarreal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 26 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. UD Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ Mon, Jan 27 3 p.m. Deportivo Alavés vs. Celta Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-RB Leipzig, SC Freiberg-FC Bayern München SC Freiburg this Weekend on ESPN+

The top four clubs in the Bundesliga standings – FC Bayern München (45 points), Bayer Leverkusen (41 points), Eintracht Frankfurt (36 points), and VfB Stuttgart (32 points) – each won their last three matches.

Bundesliga storylines to watch on Matchday 19:

Harry Kane, the league’s top goal scorer, leads FC Bayern as they seek to increase the team’s lead in points and Kane’s goal tally away at SC Freiburg at Europa Park Stadion in Freiburg.

Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning Bundesliga champions, will travel to RB Leipzig as the team pursues leaders FC Bayern München in the standings.

S. attacking midfielder Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund will play their first match following the sacking of their manager, Nuri Sahin. They will face Werder Bremen at home.

All three matches are scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Additionally, they will be featured on ESPN+ as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming.

Bundesliga Matchday 19 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 24 2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ Sat, Jan 25 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ Sun, Jan 26 9:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. St. Pauli vs. Union Berlin ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi is the second-leading goal scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 10 goals. Pepi and PSV host NAC Breda on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ – live from Eindhoven’s Philip Stadium.

Eredivisie Matchday 20 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Jan 25 12:45 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ Sun, Jan 26 10:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+

*Subject to change

WSL: Chelsea-Arsenal in the London Derby on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Chelsea F.C. Women hosts Arsenal W.F.C. in a matchup of the top two teams in England’s Women’s Super League on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The match between two of the league’s top three goal-scorers – Arsenal’s Alessia Russo (seven goals) and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten (six goals) – will feature Mark Donaldson and Ali Krieger as commentators, with Alexis Nunes reporting live from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.

WSL Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Jan 25 7 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City ESPN+ Sun, Jan 26 7:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal ESPN+, ESPN2 1:45 a.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

