Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Matches this Weekend, Quarterfinal Round of Cup Competitions in Spain and Germany, and More on ESPN Platforms
Matchday 22 in LALIGA: Espanyol vs. No. 1 Real Madrid, No. 3 Barcelona vs. Alaves on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Espanyol hosts reigning LALIGA champions Real Madrid, led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from RCDE Stadium. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish).
Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona host Alaves at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Sunday at 8 a.m. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.
ESPN FC pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ around these two matches. Spanish-language Fuera De Juego pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
LALIGA – Matchday 22 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 31
|3 p.m.
|Leganes vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 1
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 2
|8 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+
|Mon, Feb 3
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München-Holstein Kiel this Weekend on ESPN+
Harry Kane and FC Bayern host Holstein Kiel at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ in English and Spanish.
Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 20 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 31
|2:30 p.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 1
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+, Disney+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 2
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. N.E.C, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi and PSV host NEC Nijmegen on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ – live from Goffertstadion.
Eredivisie Matchday 21:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Feb 1
|3 p.m.
|N.E.C. vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 2
|8:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. FC Twente
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Willem II vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
England’s Women’s Super League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea on ESPN+
Top goals scorer Khadija Shaw and Manchester City Women host Alessia Russo and Arsenal W.F.C. in a matchup of the top three teams in the league on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
On the same day at 9:30 a.m., the reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea FC Women play Aston Villa. Chelsea FC Women acquired defender and U.S. Women’s National Team star Naomi Girma. This is Chelsea’s first match since Girma’s record transfer.
WSL Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sun, Feb 2
|7 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|1:45 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Copa del Rey Quarterfinals: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and FC Barcelona in action
ESPN+ will stream the quarterfinal round of Copa del Rey, the top Cup competition in Spain, from Tuesday, Feb. 4, to Thursday, Feb. 6. The three clubs – Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona – atop LALIGA standings are competing in this round in English and Spanish. Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Tue, Feb 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb 5
|3 p.m.
|Leganes vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb 6
|1:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|3:30 a.m.
|Valencia vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
German Cup (DFB Pokal) Quarterfinals: Bayer Leverkusen’s campaign for titles continues
Manager Xabi Alonso and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen continue their campaign to win two titles in back-to-back seasons with a German Cup contest against Bundesliga 2 side FC Köln on Wednesday. Feb. 5, at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The match will close the first two matches in the quarterfinal round of competition. Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Tue, Feb 4
|2:45 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb 5
|2:45 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– 30 –