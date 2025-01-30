Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Matches this Weekend, Quarterfinal Round of Cup Competitions in Spain and Germany, and More on ESPN Platforms



Matchday 22 in LALIGA: Espanyol vs. No. 1 Real Madrid, No. 3 Barcelona vs. Alaves on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Espanyol hosts reigning LALIGA champions Real Madrid, led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from RCDE Stadium. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona host Alaves at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Sunday at 8 a.m. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN FC pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ around these two matches. Spanish-language Fuera De Juego pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 22 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 31 3 p.m. Leganes vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 1 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 2 8 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ Mon, Feb 3 3 p.m. Girona vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München-Holstein Kiel this Weekend on ESPN+

Harry Kane and FC Bayern host Holstein Kiel at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ in English and Spanish.

Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 20 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 31 2:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ Sat, Feb 1 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+, Disney+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Feb 2 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. N.E.C, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi and PSV host NEC Nijmegen on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ – live from Goffertstadion.

Eredivisie Matchday 21 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Feb 1 3 p.m. N.E.C. vs. PSV ESPN+ Sun, Feb 2 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 2 p.m. Willem II vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

England’s Women’s Super League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea on ESPN+

Top goals scorer Khadija Shaw and Manchester City Women host Alessia Russo and Arsenal W.F.C. in a matchup of the top three teams in the league on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

On the same day at 9:30 a.m., the reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea FC Women play Aston Villa. Chelsea FC Women acquired defender and U.S. Women’s National Team star Naomi Girma. This is Chelsea’s first match since Girma’s record transfer.

WSL Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sun, Feb 2 7 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea ESPN+ 1:45 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United ESPN+

Copa del Rey Quarterfinals: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and FC Barcelona in action

ESPN+ will stream the quarterfinal round of Copa del Rey, the top Cup competition in Spain, from Tuesday, Feb. 4, to Thursday, Feb. 6. The three clubs – Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona – atop LALIGA standings are competing in this round in English and Spanish. Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tue, Feb 4 3:30 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+ Wed, Feb 5 3 p.m. Leganes vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ Thu, Feb 6 1:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 3:30 a.m. Valencia vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+

German Cup (DFB Pokal) Quarterfinals: Bayer Leverkusen’s campaign for titles continues

Manager Xabi Alonso and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen continue their campaign to win two titles in back-to-back seasons with a German Cup contest against Bundesliga 2 side FC Köln on Wednesday. Feb. 5, at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The match will close the first two matches in the quarterfinal round of competition. Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tue, Feb 4 2:45 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ Wed, Feb 5 2:45 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+

