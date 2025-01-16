UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 | Saturday, Jan. 18

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, Disney+*, FX & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, Disney+, FX & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC’s 2025 PPV schedule gets underway this weekend from Inglewood, CA, with UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2. The signature event, featuring a stacked card culminating with two highly anticipated title fights, will be live from the Intuit Dome on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, Disney+*, FX and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m., with the early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+, FX and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

The main event features a rematch over five years in the making when champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan go head-to-head with the UFC lightweight belt on the line. Makhachev (26-1), the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter who emerged victorious from their first bout in 2019, looks to defend his title for a record fourth time and extend his expansive 14-fight win streak in impressive fashion. Tsarukyan (22-3), who has gone 9-1 in the Octagon since his UFC debut loss to Makhachev, comes into his first title fight opportunity on a four-fight win streak looking to even the score and prove he is the best of the best in the highly competitive division.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features champion Merab Dvalishvili and No 2. Umar Nurmagomedov, the undefeated challenger, facing off for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the night’s first title fight. Dvalishvili (18-4), who has defeated four UFC champions in a row, looks to continue his division-leading, 11-fight win streak in his first title defense since claiming the belt at UFC 306. Nurmagomedov (18-0), putting his perfect record on the line in his first title opportunity as he begins his fifth year in the UFC, aims to continue his family’s MMA championship legacy with his cousin and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov as his coach.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

2 Jiří Procházka (30-5-1) looks to improve on his 97 percent career finish rate against No. 3 Jamahal Hill (12-2), the first-ever Dana White’s Contender Series alum to win a UFC title, in a contest between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champions.

9 Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) takes on No. 10 Renato Moicano (20-5-1) in a lightweight showdown, as Moicano looks to extend his four-fight win streak with a statement victory.

In a middleweight contest, Kevin Holland (26-12) goes head-to-head with Reinier de Ridder (18-2) in Ridder’s second Octagon appearance to open the ESPN+ PPV main card.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 1/16 9 p.m. UFC 311 Press Conference: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

1/17 3 p.m. UFC 311 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 1/18 6 p.m. UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+, Disney+*, FX & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 311 Presented by Bud Light: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPNEWS, Disney+*, FX & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 311 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 ESPN+

* Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers will also have access to the UFC 311 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Arman Tsarukyan UFC Lightweight Championship Co-Main Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov UFC Bantamweight Championship Undercard Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill Undercard Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder 8 p.m. Feature Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac Undercard Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana Undercard Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira 6 p.m. Feature Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev Undercard Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez Undercard Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov Undercard Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj Undercard Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

