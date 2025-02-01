UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov
Live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saturday, Feb. 1, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
12 p.m. ET: Main Card | 9 a.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov, live from The Venue on Saturday, Feb. 1, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 12 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 9 a.m.
Main Event
- Two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) steps into his first non-title fight in nearly six years, taking on surging contender Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) in Saturday’s main event. Adesanya, looking to snap a two-fight skid, aims to remind the division why he ruled for so long. Meanwhile, Imavov enters on a three-fight win streak, with recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen cementing his status as a legitimate contender.
Co-Main Event
- Unbeaten striker Shara Magomedov (15-0) looks for his fifth straight UFC victory as he takes on Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) in a thrilling middleweight showdown. Magomedov is coming off a knockout win over Armen Petrosyan, showcasing his dangerous striking while Page moves up a division aiming to hand Magomedov his first loss.
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.
The Ultimate Fighter Returns to ESPN Platforms in May with Coaches Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
The Ultimate Fighter celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season later this year, featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen go head-to-head. The series debuts exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET, and will also be available on ESPN+.
Programming (All times ET)
|
Thurs. 1/30
|
8:30 p.m.
|
UFC: Camino al Octágono
|
ESPN Deportes
|
Fri. 1/31
|
9 a.m.
|
UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Adesanya vs. Imavov
|
ESPN+
|
3 p.m.
|
UFC Live
|
ESPN2
|
Sat. 2/1
|
9 a.m.
|
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov (Prelims)
|
ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|
12 p.m.
|
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov (Main Card)
|
3 p.m.*
|
UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Adesanya vs. Imavov
|
ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|
12 PM
|
Main
|
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
|
Co-Main
|
Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page
|
Undercard
|
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|
Undercard
|
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
|
Undercard
|
Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis
|
9 AM
|
Feature
|
Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli
|
Undercard
|
Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
|
Undercard
|
Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic
|
Undercard
|
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
|
Undercard
|
Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
|
Undercard
|
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues
