UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov

12 p.m. ET: Main Card | 9 a.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov, live from The Venue on Saturday, Feb. 1, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 12 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 9 a.m.

Main Event

Two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) steps into his first non-title fight in nearly six years, taking on surging contender Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) in Saturday’s main event. Adesanya, looking to snap a two-fight skid, aims to remind the division why he ruled for so long. Meanwhile, Imavov enters on a three-fight win streak, with recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen cementing his status as a legitimate contender.

Co-Main Event

Unbeaten striker Shara Magomedov (15-0) looks for his fifth straight UFC victory as he takes on Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) in a thrilling middleweight showdown. Magomedov is coming off a knockout win over Armen Petrosyan, showcasing his dangerous striking while Page moves up a division aiming to hand Magomedov his first loss.

On the call

John Gooden will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter Returns to ESPN Platforms in May with Coaches Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen

The Ultimate Fighter celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season later this year, featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen go head-to-head. The series debuts exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET, and will also be available on ESPN+.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 1/30 8:30 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ Fri. 1/31 9 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Adesanya vs. Imavov ESPN+ 3 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 2/1 9 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Adesanya vs. Imavov (Main Card) 3 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Adesanya vs. Imavov ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

12 PM Main Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Co-Main Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Undercard Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira Undercard Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis 9 AM Feature Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli Undercard Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic Undercard Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Undercard Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander Undercard Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

