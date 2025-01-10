Venu Sports Will Be Discontinued

Venu Sports, the proposed virtual MVPD service from ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery, will be discontinued. The collective decision by the three companies not to move forward with the contemplated joint venture is effective immediately.

JOINT STATEMENT FROM ESPN, FOX AND WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

“After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service. In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period.”

-30-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

ESPN:

Josh Krulewitz

[email protected]

+1 860-634-2260

FOX:

Lauren Townsend

[email protected]

+1 310-369-2729

Warner Bros. Discovery:

Megan Klein

[email protected]

+1 310-210-5018