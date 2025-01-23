X Games Aspen 2025 Competition Lifts Off in Prime Time this Friday on ESPN

PHOTO CREDIT: Trevor Brown Jr./X Games Images

ESPN and ABC will showcase 13 hours of X Games Aspen 2025 competition from the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of snowboarding and skiing, beginning Friday, Jan. 24, from Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

X Games Aspen 2025 action lifts off Friday in prime time on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET with coverage of the Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air, Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe competitions. Six-time gold medalist Scotty James will attempt defend his title and secure an unprecedented four-consecutive wins in the Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe competition.

Saturday’s presentation continues on ABC when the Best of X Super Saturday kicks off at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle competition, where defending gold medalist Red Gerard will attempt to repeat his breakthrough X Games performance against a stacked field of riders and podium contenders. Later on ESPN, Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air, Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe begin at 10:30 p.m. with seven-time X Games gold medalist and defending Monster Energy Snowboard SuperPipe champion, Chole Kim, returning to defend her crown.

Sunday on ABC and ESPN, coverage of X Games’ Super Sunday – a live highlight recap show hosted by Selema Masekela featuring guest interviews and event replays with medalist commentary – begins at 1 p.m. on ABC. ESPN will re-air X Games Super Sunday coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

DATE/TIME (ET) COMPETITIONS PLATFORM Friday, January 24 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air (replay)

Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe (replay) ESPN Saturday, January 25 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Best of X Super Saturday

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle ABC 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air

Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe (replay)

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (replay) ESPN Sunday, January 26 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. X Games Super Sunday ABC 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. X Games Super Sunday ESPN

The full X Games Aspen 2025 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available at http://xgames.com/.

