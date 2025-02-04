2025 Lexus PLL Championship Series Exclusively on ESPN Platforms February 11-17

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2025 Lexus PLL Championship Series from Tuesday to Monday, Feb. 11-17. The expanded eight-team, seven-day, 16-game event also marks the official debut of the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League and will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C.

The top four PLL teams from the 2024 regular season – Maryland Whipsnakes, New York Atlas, Boston Cannons and Utah Archers – and the four brand-new WLL teams – Maryland Charm, New York Charging, Boston Guard and California Palms – will each compete in round-robin, six-on-six tournaments inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format added to the 2028 Summer Olympics. The format is marked by fast-paced play on a condensed field with a shortened shot clock, and faceoffs limited to the start of each quarter.

Round-robin play begins on Tuesday, February 11 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 15, with PLL and WLL semifinals both set for Sunday, Feb. 16 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Both championship games will be on Monday, Feb. 17 on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the WLL Championship at 11 a.m. ET and PLL Championship at 1:30 p.m. ET. All sixteen games of the Lexus Championship Series will stream on ESPN+.

PLL play-by-play duties will be handled by Anish Shroff with Ryan Boyle as analyst, while Jay Alter will handle WLL play-by-play with Sheehan Stanwick-Burch as analyst. Dana Boyle will handle sideline reporting for all games.

Date Time (ET) Teams Platforms Tuesday, Feb. 11 7 p.m. Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging ESPN+ 9 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Wednesday, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 9 p.m. Boston Guard vs. California Palms ESPN+ Thursday, Feb. 13 7 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 9 p.m. Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard ESPN+ Friday, Feb. 14 7 p.m. California Palms vs. New York Charging ESPN+ 9 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 15 12:30 p.m. Maryland Charm vs. California Palms ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. New York Charging vs. Boston Guard ESPN+ 6 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 8 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ Sunday, Feb. 16 10:30 a.m. Women’s Lacrosse League Semifinals ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals ESPN2, ESPN+ Monday, Feb. 17 11 a.m. Women’s Lacrosse League Championship ESPN2, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League Championship ESPN2, ESPN+

-30-