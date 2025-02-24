2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Headlines Four Exclusive Games this Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

- Coverage from Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium Starting Friday Ahead of Detroit Red Wings-Columbus Blue Jackets’ Stadium Series Game on Saturday on ESPN
- First Intermission Performance by Rock Duo Twenty One Pilots
- Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday Across ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Boston Bruins Face-Off Against Pittsburgh Penguins in ABC Hockey Saturday Matchup at 3 p.m. ET Ahead of Stadium Series Game
- The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, headlined by the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, taking place March 1 at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This season’s outdoor matchup will feature the state of Michigan’s Detroit Red Wings facing off against Ohio’s Columbus Blue Jackets in a hockey-style rendition of the traditional Ohio State-Michigan college football rivalry.
Stadium Series action begins Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, when the Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin face off with the Blue Jackets and defenseman Zach Werenski with both clubs aiming to stay in the hunt for tightly-contested Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
In addition to the regular-season outdoor game taking place in the historic and massive football stadium, also known as “The Horseshoe,” rock duo Twenty One Pilots will perform during the first intermission. The Stadium Series will also utilize state-of-the-art technology, including aerial coverage, Skycam, on-ice skatecam and virtual graphics, while a unique “Best Seat in the House” location is being created at ice level near the glass, where rotating special guests will join throughout each day’s telecast. The studio crew with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will be on-site in Columbus along with reporters Marty Smith, Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes.
The NHL and P-X-P will produce an alternate telecast to stream during the Stadium Series dedicated completely to the Deaf community using American Sign Language (ASL). The telecast will be made available to stream on ESPN+. NHL in ASL will feature Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL. For the first time, the telecast will feature player interviews live from Ohio Stadium with Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P, and co-host Noah Blankenship.
Starting off ESPN’s week of exclusive games on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
ABC Hockey Saturday action continues ahead of the Stadium Series with the Pittsburgh Penguins making their second exclusive appearance this week when they host the Boston Bruins for an Eastern Conference matchup at 3 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The Drop with Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal returns Saturday on NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App and NHL on ESPN Facebook, with a special Stadium Series edition live from Ohio Stadium following game coverage.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, February 25
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Thursday, February 27
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal alongside AJ Mleczko, cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Saturday, March 1
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|6 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+
|2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, Marty Smith
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stadium Series – NHL in ASL
NHL in ASL will feature an alternate Stadium Series presentation on ESPN+ featuring Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL
|TBD
|NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App
|The Drop
|Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
