4 Nations Face-Off Concludes Thursday with Prime Time Championship Game Across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader Continues This Week: Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings at 12:30 p.m. ET and Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m.
- Rare Sunday Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- 4 Nations Special Edition of The Point on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
- ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show at 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
The inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off concludes in prime time on Thursday, February 20, when USA and Canada face-off in the Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes, live from TD Garden in Boston.
ABC Hockey Saturday returns with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings(simulcast on ESPN+). Later at 3 p.m., the ‘GR8 Chase’ continues as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (simulcast on ESPN+). Ovechkin (879 goals) continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record (894 goals).
Exclusive game action continues with a rare Sunday matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Thursday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|The Point: 4 Nations Face-Off Pregame Show
The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analyst Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, previews the 4 Nations Face-Off.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes
|4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game
Canada vs. USA
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|TBD
|NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App
|The Drop
(Following 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game)
|Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal
|Saturday, February 22
|12 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Presented by Verizon
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|Sunday, February 23
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
