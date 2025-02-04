4 Nations Face-Off Concludes Thursday with Prime Time Championship Game Across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes

­­ ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader Continues This Week: Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings at 12:30 p.m. ET and Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m.

Rare Sunday Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

4 Nations Special Edition of The Point on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show at 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

The inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off concludes in prime time on Thursday, February 20, when USA and Canada face-off in the Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes, live from TD Garden in Boston.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings(simulcast on ESPN+). Later at 3 p.m., the ‘GR8 Chase’ continues as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (simulcast on ESPN+). Ovechkin (879 goals) continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record (894 goals).

Exclusive game action continues with a rare Sunday matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, February 20 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ The Point: 4 Nations Face-Off Pregame Show The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analyst Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, previews the 4 Nations Face-Off. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game Canada vs. USA Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban TBD NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App The Drop

(Following 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game) Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal Saturday, February 22 12 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Sunday, February 23 7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ryan Callahan In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

