ACC Network to Premiere New Episodes of its Original Series All Access The ACC Life in February

All Access The ACC Life – ACC Unity Tour 2024 Charleston, SC Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance debuts Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

All Access The ACC Life Season Five, Episode Two Premieres Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Episodes feature Notre Dame women’s basketball stars Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King

Watch The ACC Life Unity Tour Trailer HERE

Watch The ACC Life S5, E2 Trailer HERE

ACC Network will debut two new episodes of its original programming series All Access The ACC Life in February. All Access The ACC Life – ACC Unity Tour 2024 Charleston, SC will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the July 2024 trip that Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes took to historic Charleston. The 30-minute documentary will debut Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ACCN. The following Monday, Feb. 24, All Access The ACC Life Season Five, Episode Two premieres at 7 p.m.

Hosted by versatile ESPN voice Dalen Cuff, the Unity Tour documentary will give viewers an inside look at the student-athletes as they experienced the weekend in the “Holy City.” The tour is part of the ACC’s commitment to supporting student-athletes through meaningful educational opportunities, including in the area of social justice and historical experiences. The 2024 tour was the third annual edition of the event, which is a component of the league’s social justice platform, ACC UNITE.

Student-athletes featured heavily throughout the documentary include All-ACC Notre Dame women’s basketball player Maddy Westbeld, Clemson women’s basketball guard Loyal McQueen and Robert Joseph, a sprinter on Miami’s track & field team. The full list of Unity Tour participants from the ACC’s 18 member institutions can be found HERE.

Episode highlights include:

Tours of the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim , the oldest continually used Jewish synagogue in the United States, the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church , the oldest black church in the southern United States, the International African American Museum , the McLeod Plantation Historic Site and the Gullah Geechee Experience , a one-of-a-kind immersive tour providing guests with a genuine experience of culture, cuisine and craft.

, the oldest continually used Jewish synagogue in the United States, the , the oldest black church in the southern United States, the , the and the , a one-of-a-kind immersive tour providing guests with a genuine experience of culture, cuisine and craft. Community Engagement projects at Lowcountry Food Bank , the Ronald McDonald House , and Reading Partners

, the , and In Charleston, the culture and the cuisine are intertwined. Unity Tour participants are treated to the Rodney Scott BBQ Experience.

All ACC The ACC Life Season Five, Episode Two focuses on All-ACC Notre Dame women’s basketball player Liatu King, All-American Cal gymnast Maddie Williams and Ashton Zuburg, an Academic All-ACC member from NC State’s swimming & diving team.

King explains her decision to finish out her collegiate career in South Bend and invites viewers into a day of her life as a member of one of the country’s best women’s basketball programs. She also opens up about her upbringing in Washington, D.C. and the influence deaf and hard of hearing culture has had on her life as the daughter of two deaf parents.

ACCN also travels to Berkeley, Calif. to find out what drives Williams and Cal gymnastics as they enter the ACC for the first season after finishing as national runners-up in 2024 and to Raleigh, N.C., where Zuburg was born and raised and continues to develop as an athlete, student and person at NC State.

The All Access The ACC Life series features several programs from across the ACC and offers a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents and fans. It is produced by Digital P Media, in association with ESPN. Advance press screeners for both episodes are available upon request.