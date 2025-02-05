Colleagues of ESPN NBA Analyst Hubie Brown Share Sentiments as Legend Prepares for Final NBA Broadcast on February 9

Downloadable photos: ESPN Images

Hubie Brown, one of the most revered and beloved coaches and broadcasters ever in basketball, will call his final NBA game on Sunday, February 9, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Brown will join fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Breen on the call with Lisa Salters reporting. The trio, along with the late Stuart Scott, served as the broadcast team for the 2006 NBA Finals on ABC.

Brown joined ESPN in 2004 and has called more than 600 televised games for ESPN and ABC. He has also served as the broadcast analyst for the NBA Finals a record 18 times – four on television and 14 on radio. Brown has spent 50 years associated with the National Basketball Association between coaching and broadcasting. His final game broadcast will emanate from Milwaukee, Wis. where his professional coaching career begin in 1972.

During the game, Brown will be recognized by the Milwaukee Bucks in the arena and via a video tribute. In addition, a special interview with Brown, along with photos, videos, archival footage and special guest testimonials will be shared within the broadcast.