ESPN Events Announces the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Field

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated softball invitational is back in 2026 for the seventh year at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. (Feb. 12-15) with Shriners Children’s Hospital returning as the title sponsor.

EvoShield returns as the presenting sponsor and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is back as the event’s civic sponsor for the sixth year.

The full 2026 field of 16 was announced Sunday via ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield.

Duke

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Georgia

James Madison

LSU

Missouri

NC State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oklahoma State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

UCF

UCLA

The 2026 event will be the seventh year that the City of Clearwater has teamed up with ESPN Events to host the elite invitational. The event schedule for the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will be released this fall, followed by the on-sale date for tickets. For more information, visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About Shriners Children’s:

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About EvoShield

EvoShield, established in 2005, delivers best-in-class protective gear, training apparel and game uniforms on baseball and softball diamonds. The company’s custom-fitting batter’s protective guards, catcher’s gear and other on-field equipment safeguard players everywhere from travel ball to professional baseball & softball.

About Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Situated on a sun-drenched peninsula, separating the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa Bay on Florida’s west coast, St. Pete-Clearwater offers world-class sports and cultural experiences along with 35 miles of spectacular white-sand beaches that are annually ranked among the world’s best. Experience our picturesque Gulf sunsets and go beyond the beaches to explore our unique cultural heritage, interactive art displays, vast sporting and recreational facilities and activities, fresh seafood and burgeoning culinary scene, along with great shopping. Catch all the action, soak in the family fun and enjoy the endless sunshine year-round in St. Pete-Clearwater.