ESPN Fantasy Analyst Mike Clay Inducted into FSWA Hall of Fame

ESPN Fantasy analyst and writer Mike Clay has been inducted into the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame, a career honor that is a long time coming, according to ESPN colleagues and others throughout the fantasy sports industry.

Clay joined ESPN in 2016 as a writer producing ESPN Fantasy Football projections and has since garnered a massive role as a core part of ESPN’s on-air Fantasy lineup, including Fantasy Focus, Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Football Marathon. His influence also extends beyond Fantasy, as he contributes to ESPN BET content and ESPN’s overall NFL coverage.

“Mike was already on a hall of fame trajectory when we hired him, but what he has done at ESPN cemented him as one of the all-time greats,” said Pierre Becquey, deputy editor, ESPN Fantasy. “He was a numbers guy who became one of the defining faces of fantasy thanks to the work he put in on developing his podcast and TV personality.”

“Simply put, Mike is the engine behind the biggest fantasy football game in the world and his growth at ESPN has mirrored the growth of the ESPN Fantasy app, which now has 13 million fans playing the game,” said Scott Clark, vice president, ESPN Fantasy & Betting Content. “His preseason and weekly projections power the ESPN Fantasy experience, making him the single most impactful person across the industry in terms of fantasy football drafts and starting lineups.”

Clay is the seventh person to be inducted into the FSWA Hall of Fame as an ESPN writer, analyst or editor, joining Stephania Bell, Matthew Berry, Tristan Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Nate Ravitz, and James Quintong.

