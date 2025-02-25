ESPN Platforms Present 17 Top 25 Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by Four Ranked vs. Ranked Matchups on Sat., March 1

Tuesday, SportsCenter on Campus heads to Coral Cables ahead of No. 2 Duke at Miami (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster between No. 1 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky highlighted by special all-access broadcast (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

ESPN’s Saturday slate headlined by No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee (4 p.m.) and No. 22 Arizona at No. 9 Iowa State (9 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball rolls into March with more than 270 games, highlighted by 17 Top 25 teams in action and five ranked matchups this week, Feb. 25-March 2. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features high-stakes games across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon, Ivy, MAAC, MAC, NEC, SoCon, Sun Belt, West Coast and more.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country will play on ESPN platforms this week, including each of the nation’s top six programs.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 25-March 2):

SportsCenter on Campus: SportsCenter anchor and Miami alumna Christine Williamson will host Tuesday’s noon ET edition of ESPN’s flagship news and information show from Coral Cables ahead of the Hurricanes’ matchup against No. 2 Duke. The three-hour show will feature special guests including Miami women’s basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Miami football coach Mario Cristobal and ESPN’s Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin, who will announce the game (7 p.m., ESPN).

Ranked Showdowns: Five ranked matchups highlight the week’s action on ESPN platforms. No. 24 Mississippi State plays at No. 6 Alabama (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN2) with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath on the call. On Saturday, top-ranked Auburn plays at No. 17 Kentucky (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) and No. 6 Alabama plays at No. 5 Tennessee in the SEC’s tenth Top 10 matchup this season (4 p.m., ESPN). Ravech, Dykes and Dick Vitale call the action from Knoxville. Also on Saturday, No. 12 Texas A&M travels to No. 3 Florida (8:30 p.m., SECN) and No. 22 Arizona plays at No. 9 Iowa State (9 p.m., ESPN). Tom Hart and Ron Slay announce from Gainesville, Fla. and Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the mic in Ames, Iowa.

All Access: ESPN’s presentation of Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster between No. 1 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) will feature special access and a unique look into each program. Head coaches Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Mark Pope (Kentucky) will both wear microphones during the game and open their locker room doors to ESPN’s cameras, allowing viewers intimate access into pregame and halftime team talks, sideline instructions and timeout huddles. ESPN’s Saturday Prime announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will call the game.

College GameDay: Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Gainesville ahead of No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida. Rece Davis leads the pregame show (10 a.m., ESPN) along with analysts, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. Bilas will join the show remotely from Kentucky. This is the sixth time in show history that GameDay has been at Florida, and the first time since Feb. 4, 2017. The Gators are 7-2 when playing in the featured GameDay matchup, the second-best record of any team with at least three appearances.

Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Among teams currently on the bubble according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Georgia (next four out) and Oklahoma (last four byes) each have an opportunity to boost their resumes with a pair of Quad 1 games. The Bulldogs host No. 3 Florida (Tue., 7 p.m., SECN) and travel to Texas (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN2), while the Sooners host No. 17 Kentucky (Wed., 9 p.m., SECN) and play at Ole Miss (Sat., 2 p.m., ESPN2). North Carolina and SMU, among the first four out, have crucial games on the schedule to keep their at-large chances intact. The Tar Heels host Miami (Sat., noon, ESPN) and SMU goes on a west coast trip to take on California (Wed., 11 p.m., ESPNU) and Stanford (Sat., 5 p.m., ACCN).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 25-March 2):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule