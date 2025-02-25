ESPN Platforms Present 17 Top 25 Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by Four Ranked vs. Ranked Matchups on Sat., March 1

ESPN Platforms Present 17 Top 25 Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by Four Ranked vs. Ranked Matchups on Sat., March 1

  • Tuesday, SportsCenter on Campus heads to Coral Cables ahead of No. 2 Duke at Miami (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster between No. 1 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky highlighted by special all-access broadcast (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)
  • ESPN’s Saturday slate headlined by No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee (4 p.m.) and No. 22 Arizona at No. 9 Iowa State (9 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball rolls into March with more than 270 games, highlighted by 17 Top 25 teams in action and five ranked matchups this week, Feb. 25-March 2. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features high-stakes games across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon, Ivy, MAAC, MAC, NEC, SoCon, Sun Belt, West Coast and more.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country will play on ESPN platforms this week, including each of the nation’s top six programs.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 25-March 2):

  • SportsCenter on Campus: SportsCenter anchor and Miami alumna Christine Williamson will host Tuesday’s noon ET edition of ESPN’s flagship news and information show from Coral Cables ahead of the Hurricanes’ matchup against No. 2 Duke. The three-hour show will feature special guests including Miami women’s basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Miami football coach Mario Cristobal and ESPN’s Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin, who will announce the game (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • Ranked Showdowns: Five ranked matchups highlight the week’s action on ESPN platforms. No. 24 Mississippi State plays at No. 6 Alabama (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN2) with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath on the call. On Saturday, top-ranked Auburn plays at No. 17 Kentucky (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) and No. 6 Alabama plays at No. 5 Tennessee in the SEC’s tenth Top 10 matchup this season (4 p.m., ESPN). Ravech, Dykes and Dick Vitale call the action from Knoxville. Also on Saturday, No. 12 Texas A&M travels to No. 3 Florida (8:30 p.m., SECN) and No. 22 Arizona plays at No. 9 Iowa State (9 p.m., ESPN). Tom Hart and Ron Slay announce from Gainesville, Fla. and Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla are on the mic in Ames, Iowa.
  • All Access: ESPN’s presentation of Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster between No. 1 Auburn and No. 17 Kentucky (1 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) will feature special access and a unique look into each program. Head coaches Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Mark Pope (Kentucky) will both wear microphones during the game and open their locker room doors to ESPN’s cameras, allowing viewers intimate access into pregame and halftime team talks, sideline instructions and timeout huddles. ESPN’s Saturday Prime announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will call the game.
  • College GameDay: Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Gainesville ahead of No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida. Rece Davis leads the pregame show (10 a.m., ESPN) along with analysts, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. Bilas will join the show remotely from Kentucky. This is the sixth time in show history that GameDay has been at Florida, and the first time since Feb. 4, 2017. The Gators are 7-2 when playing in the featured GameDay matchup, the second-best record of any team with at least three appearances.
  • Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Among teams currently on the bubble according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Georgia (next four out) and Oklahoma (last four byes) each have an opportunity to boost their resumes with a pair of Quad 1 games. The Bulldogs host No. 3 Florida (Tue., 7 p.m., SECN) and travel to Texas (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN2), while the Sooners host No. 17 Kentucky (Wed., 9 p.m., SECN) and play at Ole Miss (Sat., 2 p.m., ESPN2). North Carolina and SMU, among the first four out, have crucial games on the schedule to keep their at-large chances intact. The Tar Heels host Miami (Sat., noon, ESPN) and SMU goes on a west coast trip to take on California (Wed., 11 p.m., ESPNU) and Stanford (Sat., 5 p.m., ACCN).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 25-March 2):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at Miami
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
7 p.m. Baylor at Cincinnati
Matt Schumacker, King McClure		 ESPN2
7 p.m. No. 3 Florida at Georgia
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley		 SECN
7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
8 p.m. No. 9 Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath		 ESPN2
9 p.m. South Carolina at No. 14 Missouri
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 5 Tennessee at LSU
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang		 SECN
9 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
Wed, Feb. 26 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 1 Auburn
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 12 Texas A&M
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 13 Clemson
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
7 p.m. Kansas State at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
9 p.m. Texas at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Ron Slay		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Virginia at Wake Forest
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
9 p.m. Boston College at Stanford
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun		 ACCN
9 p.m. Utah at No. 22 Arizona
Pete Sousa, Jerod Haase		 ESPN+
9:30 p.m. No. 25 BYU at Arizona State
Roxy Bernstein, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
11 p.m. SMU at California
Eric Rothman, Corey Williams		 ESPNU
Thu, Feb. 27 7 p.m. Winthrop at Longwood
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
7 p.m. North Texas at Florida Atlantic
Lowell Galindo, Perry Clark		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Cleveland State at Wright State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett		 ESPN2
9 p.m. UAB at Wichita State
Mark Neely, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
Fri, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Davidson at VCU
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac
Patrick O’Keefe, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Kent State at Akron
Erich Rothman, Theo Pinson		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Appalachian State at Marshall
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPNU
Sat, March 1 Noon Miami at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
Noon No. 13 Clemson at Virginia
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ESPN2
1 p.m. No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims		 ABC/ESPN+
1 p.m. Arkansas at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley		 SECN
2 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech at Kansas
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
2 p.m. Oklahoma at Ole Miss
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Tulane at Tulsa
Jack Benjamin, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
3 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech
Anish Shroff, Michael Carter-Williams		 ACCN
3 p.m. UCF at TCU
Ted Emrich, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. LSU at No. 24 Mississippi State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise		 SECN
4 p.m. No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
4 p.m. Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Samford at UNC Greensboro
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPNEWS
4 p.m. CIAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game ESPNU
5 p.m. SMU at Stanford
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun		 ACCN
6 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 19 Louisville
Kevin Brown, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
6 p.m. Central Connecticut at Wagner
Matt Martucci, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
6 p.m. No. 14 Missouri at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
7 p.m. Florida State at No. 2 Duke
Wes Durham, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
7 p.m. Arizona State at Utah
Pete Sousa, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
8 p.m. Georgia at Texas
Mike Monaco, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor
Lowell Galindo, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida
Tom Hart, Ron Slay		 SECN
9 p.m. No. 22 Arizona at No. 9 Iowa State
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
10 p.m. West Virginia at No. 25 BYU
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure		 ESPN2
10 p.m. Boston College at California
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase		 ESPNU
11 p.m. Gonzaga at San Francisco
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau		 ESPN
Sun, March 2 Noon Florida Atlantic at South Florida
Mike Corey, Sean Harrington		 ESPN2
  Noon Charlotte at East Carolina
Matt Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPNU
2 p.m. Northern Iowa at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Princeton at Cornell
Robert Lee, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Colorado at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Jess Settles		 ESPN+
5 p.m. No. 18 Memphis at UAB
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN

 

