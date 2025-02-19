College Basketball - Women's
ESPN Platforms Score Top Women’s College Basketball Regular Season Games in 2024-25 Season
- Sunday’s ABC doubleheader averaged 1.8 million viewers between the two games
- The two games serve as the two most-watched this season across ESPN platforms
- UConn-South Carolina served as the third-most watched women’s college basketball regular season game all-time on ESPN platforms
- LSU-Texas marked the fourth most-viewed women’s college basketball regular season game all-time on ESPN platforms
