ESPN Re-Signs Laura Rutledge to Multi-Year Contract; Extends Popular Host and Reporter’s Tenure into Second Decade

ESPN has re-signed Laura Rutledge to a multi-year contract, extending the versatile and popular host and reporter who has enjoyed a prominent role since 2014. Rutledge’s presence during her new agreement will continue to include hosting the Emmy-nominated NFL Live year-round and see her remain on the broadcast team for marquee NFL and college football games as well as signature events, such as the NFL Draft, the Masters, SEC Kickoff and more. Rutledge is the host of SEC Nation each Saturday morning during the football season, a role she has maintained since 2016.

In addition to on-air roles, Rutledge remains a company ambassador at signature industry events. Additional responsibilities may be added during the duration of the agreement.

“Laura is a consummate professional and wonderful teammate,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “Her versatility allows us to utilize her in multiple roles, across numerous sports, throughout the year. We are fortunate to have her.”

Said Rutledge: “ESPN has provided me the support and freedom to build my dream career since I arrived eager to learn and grow. I appreciate its continued faith in me and hope they recognize the gratitude and pride I have working for the company. On a personal level, so many colleagues have become mentors and dear friends during my 10 years and I have relationships with them that will always be special, including my NFL Live team who I consider family.”

Excellence in Sideline Reporting

Rutledge possesses vast sideline experience, having boosted her NFL role the past three seasons in conjunction with ESPN’s expanded NFL regular season and postseason games portfolio. In the coming seasons, Rutledge will continue to report from the sidelines for the company’s Monday night Wild Card and Divisional Playoff game, alongside Lisa Salters.

During the regular season, Rutledge is on the broadcast team for Monday Night Football when ESPN has multiple MNF games in the same week, while also joining Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Salters for multiple weeks throughout the season.

In January 2024, Rutledge was on the sidelines for ESPN’s first NFL Divisional Round playoff game and then again in January 2025 for Texans-Chiefs in the same round, ESPN’s most-viewed NFL game ever (33.8 million viewers). She made her NFL debut in 2018.

On the college side, Rutledge will continue to be part of the broadcast team for one College Football Playoff Semifinal each year, an assignment she began seven seasons ago. In the regular season, she will continue to help amplify highly anticipated matchups, often joining Holly Rowe, as she did for several SEC on ABC showdowns, as well as this season’s SEC Championship. Rutledge began her ESPN career as a sideline reporter for SEC Network.

NFL Live Has Thrived with Rutledge as Host

NFL Live has achieved industry recognition and immense viewership success during the five years (2020 – present) Rutledge has been at the helm with Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears as the primary analysts. In both 2023 and 2024, NFL Live was nominated for Sports Emmy Awards, as a finalist for the Outstanding Studio Show – Daily.

The daily show’s four most recent seasons (2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021) are the four most-watched seasons for the program dating back to 2016. The most-recent Emmy nomination followed the show’s superb January 2024 viewership, its most-watched month of NFL Playoffs since 2015. The accolades and success have been continuously documented.

Each February, Rutledge and NFL Live punctuate the season with onsite coverage at the Super Bowl.

Rutledge Has Been Integral to SEC Network’s Success

Rutledge has been part of the fabric of SEC Nation for the past 10 seasons, first as a reporter and then as the traveling show’s host for the past nine seasons. In addition to being a campus centerpiece each Saturday morning and onsite at select CFP games, SEC Nation is regularly among SEC Network’s most-watched programming for the entire year.

Beyond Saturday mornings, during the entire 10+ year run of SEC Network, Rutledge has been one of the most visible and celebrated on-air personalities across the SEC landscape.

A Decade of Distinction

In addition to her hosting and sideline responsibilities, Rutledge’s first decade at ESPN has seen her contribute across platforms.

Been a contributor on Get Up and anchored

Been part of ABC’s NFL Draft presentation for multiple years, a role she will maintain.

Debuted (April 2024) within ESPN’s coverage of the Masters, which she will also continue.

Hosted SEC Kickoff coverage on SEC Network, a role she will maintain.

Hosted red carpet coverage at the NFL Draft, The Home Depot College Football Awards and the

Contributed to multiple shows across The Walt Disney Company, including ABC News and Good Morning America. Most recently, Rutledge received widespread praise for her measured reporting on the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Been part of broadcast teams for basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball, including the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship and both the Women’s College World Series and Men’s College World Series.

More on Rutledge

Rutledge has a broadcasting journalism degree from the University of Florida, where she also won the 2011 Red Barber Award for Excellence in Broadcasting at UF. Rutledge is an Ambassador for the Miracle League, an organization that builds baseball fields for children with disabilities.

Prior to joining ESPN, Rutledge was a sports anchor for CNN’s New Day and Early Start. She also worked on HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, as well as at Fox Sports.

Rutledge currently resides in Connecticut with her husband Josh Rutledge, a former MLB player who is the owner of West Alabama Ford in Sulligent, Ala. They have two children: Reese and Jack.

