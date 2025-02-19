ESPN to Highlight Nearly 260 Women’s College Basketball Games, Feb. 19-25

ESPN platforms to feature four top-25 matchups this week

Sunday’s ESPN tripleheader includes five ranked programs: No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State (noon ET), No. 9 North Carolina at Louisville (2 p.m.), No. 7 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky (4 p.m.)

College GameDay heads to Raleigh, N.C. for Fighting Irish-Wolfpack

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball rolls on as nearly 260 games are slated to be featured across ESPN platforms (Feb. 19-25). Conferences highlighted include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Feb. 19-25, including 10 of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 19-25):

Top Showdowns Head to ESPN

Sunday, ESPN is home to a marquee tripleheader featuring five top 15 teams: No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State (noon ET), No. 9 North Carolina at Louisville (2 p.m.), No. 7 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky (4 p.m.).

Coverage begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN with the second show of the 2024-25 women’s College GameDay season coming live from Raleigh, N.C., ahead of the Fighting Irish-Wolfpack showdown. Hosted by Elle Duncan with analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, the trio will bring fans all the insights of the women’s college basketball Sunday slate prior to tip.

The GameDay crew will hand over the mic to Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli as they ready for the top-10 matchup between the top two teams in the ACC – No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 13 NC State. The game will also stream on ESPN+ and Disney+ Sunday afternoon.

Immediately following, ESPN is home to a second pivotal ACC matchup when the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals (2 p.m.). Pam Ward and Stephanie White are on the call from the KFC Yum! Center.

Closing out Sunday’s action on ESPN is a top-15 SEC conference battle as the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers face the 14th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe are on the call for the 4 p.m. tip.

ESPN2 Highlights

Thursday, the 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils host the Louisville Cardinals to start the action on ESPN2. Ward and White are on the call for the 7 p.m. tip.

Sunday at noon, ESPN2 gears up with a top-25 matchup between two Big 12 foes in No. 17 West Virginia and No. 11 TCU. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will bring all the action as the teams battle for control in the conference.

Rounding out the action on ESPN2 is a second top-25 matchup within the Big 12, this time featuring No. 19 Baylor at No. 12 Kansas State. Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd are on the call Monday night call from Manhattan, Kan. (7 p.m.).

Action Across ESPNU

Thursday, play starts at 5 p.m. on ESPNU as LeMoyne takes on Fairleigh Dickinson (Tiffany Greene, Brooke Weisbrod). Play continues on Saturday as ESPNU is home to Mid-American matchup between Kent State and Ball State. Dorian Craft and Alexis Ayala are on the call for the noon tip. Then Sunday, George Mason is set to take on St. Joe’s at 4 p.m., with Dave Leno and Helen Williams calling the action.

ACC Network

ACC Network is home to five linear games this week, tipping off with the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels heading to Syracuse to take on the Orange on Thursday night. Jenn Hildreth and Antonelli are on the call for the 6 p.m. tip.

California, Miami, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest all are slated for ACCN appearances throughout the week.

SEC Network

SEC Network is set to air six conference bouts this week, highlighted by five top-25 teams making appearances. This week’s slate tips off with Arkansas at No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m., with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck on the call.

Additional ranked teams making appearances include: No. 2 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 18 Alabama.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+

Action on ESPN+ continues this week with a solid stack of games, including streams of three top-25 matchups: No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State (Thu., 7 p.m.), No. 17 West Virginia at No. 11 TCU (Sun., noon), No. 19 Baylor at No. 12 Kansas State (Mon., 7 p.m.).

Overall, ESPN+ is home to more than 240 women’s college basketball games this week.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 19-25):

