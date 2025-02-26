ESPN to Highlight Nearly 280 Women’s College Basketball Games in Final Week of Regular Season, Feb. 26 – March 4

ESPN platforms to feature seven top-25 matchups this week

Sunday’s ESPN doubleheader includes four ranked programs: No. 25 Louisville at No. 3 Notre Dame (noon ET), No. 15 Kentucky at No. 6 South Carolina (2 p.m.)

College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to South Bend, Ind. for Louisville-Notre Dame

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball wraps up its final week of the regular season as nearly 280 games are slated to be showcased across ESPN platforms (Feb. 26 – March 4). Conferences highlighted include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX, Disney+ and on the ESPN App.

In all, 18 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Feb. 26 – March 4, including 11 of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 26 – March 4):

Top Showdowns Head to ESPN

Thursday night, ESPN showcases two pivotal conference battles beginning with the storied rivalry between No. 8 North Carolina and No. 16 Duke. Action begins at 7 p.m. ET with Pam Ward and Stephanie White on the call.

Following the ACC matchup, ESPN heads to the Southeastern Conference as No. 6 South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will call the action, with tip set for 9 p.m.

Sunday, ESPN is home to a marquee doubleheader featuring four top 25 teams: No. 25 Louisville at No. 3 Notre Dame (noon), No. 15 Kentucky at No. 6 South Carolina (2 p.m.).

Coverage begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN with the third road show of the 2024-25 women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm season coming live from South Bend, Ind. Hosted by Elle Duncan with analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, the trio will bring fans all the insights of the women’s college basketball Sunday slate prior to tip of the ACC battle between Louisville and Notre Dame.

The GameDay crew will hand over the mic to Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli as they ready for the top-25 matchup between No. 25 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame. The game will also stream on ESPN+ and Disney+ on Sunday afternoon.

Following the Cardinals-Fighting Irish showdown, ESPN features a top 15 matchup between No. 15 Kentucky and No. 6 South Carolina. Roy Philpott and Carolyn Peck bring fans the action live from Colonial Life Arena for the 2 p.m. tip.

ESPN2 Highlights

Sunday, the 14th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats head to Iowa State for a Big 12 battle in Ames, Iowa. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty are on the 4 p.m. call as the league rivals face off. The game will also stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.

ACC Network

ACC Network is home to six linear games this week, tipping off with the Clemson Tigers heading to the 25th-ranked Louisville Cardinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Angel Gray, Aja Ellison). That game is followed by the top two scorers in Division I facing off as Ta’Niya Latson and the 24th-ranked Florida State Seminoles head to South Bend, Ind. to take on Hannah Hidalgo and the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 8 p.m. (Jenn Hildreth, Antonelli).

Sunday, ACC Network is home to a quadruple-header, featuring appearances from No. 9 NC State, No. 16 Duke, No. 24 Florida State, Boston College, Clemson, SMU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

SEC Network

SEC Network is set to air five conference bouts this week highlighted by five top-25 teams. This week’s slate tips off Thursday with a doubleheader featuring four ranked programs beginning with No. 11 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky at 7 p.m. (Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings).

At 9 p.m., the 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide play host to the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers, with Frede and Thomaskutty on the call.

Additional teams making appearances on SECN include: No. 1 Texas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss..

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+

Action on ESPN+ continues its strong resume of games, including appearances from No. 10 TCU, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 18 West Virginia and No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Overall, ESPN+ is home to more than 260 women’s college basketball games this week.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 26 – March 4):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule