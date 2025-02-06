ESPN to Present More Than 260 Men’s College Lacrosse Games During the 2025 NCAA Season

Regular-season schedule features 21 games between preseason ranked teams

13 of top 20 preseason ranked teams on ESPN platforms

Top-ranked and defending champion Notre Dame faces No. 4 Maryland, March 1 on ACC Network in a rematch of the 2024 National Championship

ESPN will present more than 260 men’s college lacrosse games during the 2025 season across ESPNU, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading men’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins this Saturday, Feb. 8.

ESPNU and ACCN will combine to present 28 regular season matchups while ESPN+ will present three regular-season games, including the season-opening matchup between No. 11 Georgetown and No. 8 Johns Hopkins (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET). In all, the regular season schedule features teams from the ACC, America East, Atlantic Sun, Atlantic Ten, Big East, Big South, Ivy League, MAAC and Patriot League.

More than 230 additional games will be available on ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

Ten top-10 matchups highlight the schedule this spring, beginning with No. 6 Virginia traveling to No. 8 Johns Hopkins on February 28 (ESPNU). No. 5 Maryland faces No. 1 Notre Dame on March 1 (ACCN) followed by No. 8 Johns Hopkins heading to No. 2 Syracuse on March 9. On April 5, No. 1 Notre Dame takes on No. 2 Syracuse (ACCN) and April 26 sees an ACCN doubleheader with No. 7 Duke at No. 6 Virginia and No. 16 North Carolina at No. 2 Syracuse, two can’t-miss games between ACC rivals.

Commentators:

Anish Shroff, Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Chris Cotter and Mark Dixon will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

The roster of men’s lacrosse analysts includes:

Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.

– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games. Jules Heningburg – Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American at Rutgers; three-time Premier Lacrosse League All-Star and current member of the California Redwoods.

Quint Kessenich – Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.

– Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder. Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA.

Matt Ward – Three-time All-American (2004, 2005, 2006) and winner of the Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship.

2025 Postseason and NCAA Championship :

The postseason on ESPN platforms begins Friday, May 2, with the Ivy League Championship semifinals and ACC Championship semifinals on ESPNU and ACCN. ESPNU will also carry the MAAC and Ivy League conference championship games May 3-4 and the ACC Championship match will air on ACCN on May 4.

ESPN will once again provide exclusive coverage of the entire NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Championship Weekend at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is set for May 25-26.

Coverage details will be announced later this season.

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season. Games on ESPN platforms are also available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2025 Men’s College Lacrosse Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time ET Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 8 1 p.m. No. 11 Georgetown vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 15 11:30 a.m. No. 20 Richmond vs. No. 6 Virginia ACCN Sat, Feb. 22 Noon No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ Fri, Feb. 28 6 p.m. No. 4 Princeton vs. No. 7 Duke ACCN Sat, March 1 Noon No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins* ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, March 8 2 p.m. No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, March 9 2 p.m. No. 8 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 2 Syracuse* ESPNU Sat, March 15 4 p.m. No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 6 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 16 2 p.m. Jacksonville vs. No. 16 North Carolina ESPNU Sat, March 22 Noon Colgate vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACCN 1 p.m. Rutgers vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ Sat, March 29 Noon No. 7 Duke vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ESPNU Sat, April 5 2 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Johns Hopkins* ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 12 4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Duke ACCN 5 p.m. No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ESPNU Sat, April 19 Noon No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 North Carolina ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 2 Syracuse vs. No. 7 Duke ACCN Sat, April 26 Noon No. 9 Yale vs. No. 4 Princeton ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Pennsylvania vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 7 Duke vs. No. 6 Virginia ACCN 5 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACCN Fri, May 2 4 p.m. Ivy League Semifinal ESPNU 5 p.m. ACC Semifinal ACCN 6:30 p.m. Ivy Semifinal ESPNU 8 p.m. ACC Semifinal ACCN Sat, May 3 12:30 p.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU Sun, May 4 Noon ACC Championship ACCN 1 p.m. Ivy League Championship ESPNU

*Indicates game will be presented on tape delay.

Media Contact: Olivia Coryell at 904-303-3538 or [email protected]