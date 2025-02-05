ESPN to Showcase Over 250 Women’s College Basketball Matchup Across Platforms, Feb. 5-11

ESPN platforms to feature six top-25 matchups this week

Thursday’s ESPN doubleheader to highlight No. 5 UConn at No. 19 Tennessee (6:30 p.m. ET), followed by Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday’s ESPN doubleheader includes four ranked programs: No. 2 South Carolina at No. 4 Texas (2 p.m.), No. 19 Tennessee at No. 6 LSU (4 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball rolls on this week as over 250 games are slated to be featured across ESPN platforms (Feb. 5-11). Conferences highlighted include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 20 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Feb. 5-11, including 12 of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 5-11):

Top Showdowns Head to ESPN

Action on ESPN tips off Thursday with all eyes on the top 20 matchup between the fifth-ranked UConn Huskies and the 19th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols at 6:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe have the call from Thompson-Boling Arena in the non-conference bout.

Immediately following the Huskies-Lady Vols on Thursday night is a marquee ACC matchup between Stanford and No. 3 Notre Dame. Action tips at 8:30 p.m. in South Bend, Ind., with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli calling the action.

Sunday, ESPN is home to two top-20 showdowns, beginning with No. 2 South Carolina at No. 4 Texas at 2 p.m. The trio of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe are on the call as two of the top teams in the SEC battle it out.

Action continues on ESPN as the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers welcome the 19th-ranked Lady Vols to the PMAC for a 4 p.m. tip. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck are on the call for the pivotal SEC matchup. The game will also stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.

ESPN2 Slate

Sunday, ESPN2 showcases an ACC battle between Stanford and Louisville. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action beginning at noon.

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats head to the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, as Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty are on the 7 p.m. call.

ACC Network

ACC Network is home to four linear games this week, including the top 25 blockbuster between No. 21 California and No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday. Action begins at 2 p.m. with Mowins and Antonelli on the call.

The network also showcases Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech throughout the week.

SEC Network

SEC Network is slated to air six conference bouts this week, highlighted by a top-25 matchup between No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 4 Texas (Thursday, 9 p.m., Frede/Thomaskutty).

Other teams in action on SECN include: No. 23 Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and No. 15 Oklahoma.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+

ESPN+ continues its strong resume of games this week, highlighted by Wednesday night’s top-15 battle between No. 9 TCU and No. 12 Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the 12th-ranked Wildcats are back in action, this time taking on the 25th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 3 p.m. No. 18 West Virginia also appears on ESPN+ three times through Feb. 11.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 5-11):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule