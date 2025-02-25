ESPN Updates Seven NHL Exclusive Games for 2024-25 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.

Seven national exclusive games have been added across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, beginning March 6 with the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche in prime time on ESPN. On March 11, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes in a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The Edmonton Oilers host the Utah Hockey Club on March 18 in a prime time matchup on ESPN.

The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, had two games added to its ESPN exclusive game schedule as Alex Ovechkin (882 goals) continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894 goals). On March 27, the Capitals face off against the Minnesota Wild on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu and take on the Columbus Blue Jackets April 12 on ABC (simulcast on ESPN+).

On April 8, the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs face the second-ranked Florida Panthers in a tight division matchup on ESPN. The regular season comes to a close April 17 with an ESPN doubleheader, including the previously announced Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game, and the addition of the Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings – both hoping to be in position to claim a playoff spot.

Additionally, the previously announced start time between the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres on March 10 will now begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Updated NHL Schedule on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu:

* Washington at Minnesota is shared with Monumental Sports Network

